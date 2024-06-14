CBP to host 8th Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a Virtual Career Expo June 18 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, highlighting law enforcement and mission support opportunities across the nation.

“CBP has such a dynamic workforce, and these events allow us to reach a wider audience,” said Andrea Bright, CBP Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner. “Since 2022, the CBP Virtual Career Expos have engaged more than 35,000 prospective candidates, resulting in more than 25,000 applications.”

Recruiters will be available to speak with potential candidates. There will also be multiple presentations throughout the day, including a veteran panel discussion comprised of veterans who have transitioned into the agency. The panelists will discuss the transition process, CBP’s support for veterans, and what it’s like to continue to serve and to use the skills learned in the military.

To register for the event, visit the Career Expo page.

CBP is the nation’s largest law enforcement agency and offers careers ranging from law enforcement, agriculture, information technology, science, human resources, and many other occupational fields. CBP is currently offering newly appointed Border Patrol Agents a $20,000 recruitment incentive upon successful completion of the academy and three years of service, and an additional $10,000 for those accepting hard-to-fill locations.

For more information on a career with CBP, visit the Careers page, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPJobs, LinkedIn and Facebook.