Submit Release
News Search

There were 331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,435 in the last 365 days.

CBP to host 8th Virtual Career Expo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will host a Virtual Career Expo June 18 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, highlighting law enforcement and mission support opportunities across the nation.  

“CBP has such a dynamic workforce, and these events allow us to reach a wider audience,” said Andrea Bright, CBP Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner. “Since 2022, the CBP Virtual Career Expos have engaged more than 35,000 prospective candidates, resulting in more than 25,000 applications.”  

Recruiters will be available to speak with potential candidates. There will also be multiple presentations throughout the day, including a veteran panel discussion comprised of veterans who have transitioned into the agency. The panelists will discuss the transition process, CBP’s support for veterans, and what it’s like to continue to serve and to use the skills learned in the military. 

To register for the event, visit the Career Expo page

CBP is the nation’s largest law enforcement agency and offers careers ranging from law enforcement, agriculture, information technology, science, human resources, and many other occupational fields. CBP is currently offering newly appointed Border Patrol Agents a $20,000 recruitment incentive upon successful completion of the academy and three years of service, and an additional $10,000 for those accepting hard-to-fill locations. 

For more information on a career with CBP, visit the Careers page, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @CBPJobs, LinkedIn and Facebook

  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

You just read:

CBP to host 8th Virtual Career Expo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more