AMOC Capital Region Unit Opens New Ashburn Location

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location of the Air and Marine Operations Center (AMOC) Capital Region Unit (CRU) in Ashburn, Virginia.

“We’ve moved facilities, we've changed names, but we have a new facility that is going to continue to enhance domain awareness in the air for the National Capital Region,” said Clark Lanzendorf, AMOC Director. “The new AMOC CRU facility allows for growth for new missions and increases Air and Marine Operations’ ability to meet new threats as they emerge.”

From left, Edward J. Mays, Executive Director of CBP Office of Information and Technology, Neil Clark Lanzendorf, Director of the Air and Marine Operations Center, and Executive Assistant Director Jonathan P. Miller at the AMOC Capital Region Unit ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ashburn, Va.

The AMOC CRU began in 2003 in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. The unit is responsible for protecting designated airspace in and around the National Capital Region and other designated special flight zones. The CRU conducts air surveillance, detection, identification, monitoring, coordination, and reporting as part of AMO’s Domain Awareness Security Operations mission.

With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement. AMO safeguards the nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through its aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.

