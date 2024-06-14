Submit Release
News Search

There were 330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,435 in the last 365 days.

AMOC Capital Region Unit Opens New Ashburn Location

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location of the Air and Marine Operations Center (AMOC) Capital Region Unit (CRU) in Ashburn, Virginia.

“We’ve moved facilities, we've changed names, but we have a new facility that is going to continue to enhance domain awareness in the air for the National Capital Region,” said Clark Lanzendorf, AMOC Director. “The new AMOC CRU facility allows for growth for new missions and increases Air and Marine Operations’ ability to meet new threats as they emerge.”

From left, Edward J. Mays, Executive Director of CBP Office of Information and Technology, Neil Clark Lanzendorf, Director of the Air and Marine Operations Center, and Executive Assistant Director Jonathan P. Miller at the AMOC Capital Region Unit ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ashburn, Va.

The AMOC CRU began in 2003 in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. The unit is responsible for protecting designated airspace in and around the National Capital Region and other designated special flight zones. The CRU conducts air surveillance, detection, identification, monitoring, coordination, and reporting as part of AMO’s Domain Awareness Security Operations mission.

With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement. AMO safeguards the nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through its aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.

For more information about CBP, visit: CBP.gov, Flickr, DVIDS, or follow us on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

You just read:

AMOC Capital Region Unit Opens New Ashburn Location

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more