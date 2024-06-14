Local woman wins Bronze for Global Awards, Women Changing the World 2024
WCW AwardsMIAMI, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samantha Brunskill has been named Emerging Leader of the Year (Bronze) Award winner of the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.
The Women Changing the World Awards presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favourite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health and innovation. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women who are leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.
Dr. Trent explains, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”
Samantha said she was excited to win bronze in her category in the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.
Samantha says: “It can be challenging to create change in the world. My advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference is to invest in having an inner circle that celebrates and supports you, it’s one of the most important choices you’ll make to realise your highest potential & be fulfilled!.”
“I am proud of my achievements, in the last 12 months - being awarded top 40 under 40 entrepreneur, writing my latest best selling book Illuminator, Creating thousands of impacts to philanthropic causes from providing drinking water, food and helping children caught in child sex trafficking to get closer to home.”
Dr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way towards a better future for all.
Samantha is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work and her vision for the future is to get on global stages around the world, sharing my message and inspiring our movement of entrepreneurs to build empires that unify the world, creating one billion impacts to philanthropic causes.
The complete list of winners can be found at: https://wcwawards.com/winners
For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards visit: https://wcwawards.com/ or contact Samantha J Brunskill 0422207159, www.iamsamanthaj.com
Samantha J Brunskill
The Illuminators with Samantha J
+61 422 207 159
hello@iamsamanthaj.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other