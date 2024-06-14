Calling on G7 Leaders for Durable Commitments to End Neglected Tropical Diseases
NTD nonprofits in G7 Countries Call on G7 Leaders to invest in Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)
No one should die from or live with preventable & treatable diseases like NTDs. G7 leaders can make a difference in the lives of some of the world’s most forgotten people by investing in NTDs.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 13-15 in Apulia, Italy, G7 Leaders will come together at the annual G7 Summit to discuss economic security, climate change, development, peace and security. Civil Society engagement in these meetings highlight shared priorities for international development globally in global health, climate, economic justice, principled humanitarian assistance, peace and security, migration, and food security. The Civil Society 7 (C7) hold G7 Leaders accountable to the current state of poly crises evolving around the world. The guiding theme of this year’s C7 engagement is “Just Justice” – social, environmental and economic justice emphasizing the dignity and rights of people, particularly in underserved, under-resourced settings. Last month at the C7 Summit, a Communiqué was released that was co-created with hundreds of civil society organizations. The G7 Summit this week is an opportunity to see how our governments respond to C7 recommendations, and how they demonstrate the will and commitment to collaborate to address some of the world’s biggest challenges.
— Tina Lines, Advocacy and Policy Officer, Canadian Network for NTDs
The Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases has been part of the global health working group in the C7 to advocate for the inclusion of NTDs among other critical global health priorities. NTDs rarely take center stage on global health and development agendas, largely due to a lack of investment. NTDs have a well-known, broad and deep impact on public health in more than 100 countries globally. NTDs continue to affect 1.6 billion people globally, half of whom are children. NTDs are a group of more than 20 diseases and conditions defined by the World Health Organization. They are predominantly found in the tropics and affect people living without access to primary health care or water and sanitation. They are largely preventable and treatable but remain under-resourced and therefore neglected with significant gaps in treatment efficacy and availability. NTDs require continued investments in research and development to improve the tools we have to prevent, treat and manage NTDs, making medicine safer and more effective among diverse populations and settings.
The Canadian Network for NTDs among other civil society organizations in G7 countries have put forward a critical global health demand: that 1% or more of global health spending is reserved for neglected tropical diseases in a joint advocacy letter to G7 Leaders. While Canada contributes to NTD initiatives globally through deworming, supporting SAFE strategies for Trachoma, and historically supporting treatment programs for Onchocerciasis among other areas of NTD work, it is difficult to know whether we are meeting this target since NTD investments by Canada are not currently tracked and counted.
An investment in NTDs provides a high return on investment in terms of long term educational, economic and health gains. Keeping NTDs on the table means getting closer to achieving global health equity – specifically, improving the lives of people living with or at risk of NTDs so that they can achieve their highest attainable standard of health and enjoy their right to live, work and play.
While the task of eliminating NTDs globally is daunting, progress is possible. Fifty countries having now eliminated at least one NTD as of 2024. This is a critical milestone in getting half way to reaching the World Health Organization’s NTD Roadmap goal of eliminating at least one NTD in 100 countries globally by 2030. We can continue to make progress on NTD elimination if we sustain the funding and efforts that have already seen 1 billion people treated for NTDs each year for five years in a row (2015-2019).
As Canada embraces the G7 Presidency next year, we are hopeful that Canada will continue to demonstrate its leadership in global health and development through its commitment towards a future free from NTDs.
The Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (CNNTD) was founded in 2018 by Canadians working in NTDs. Currently, it represents a group of 10 Canadian-based organizations, two international organizations and 300 Canadian and international individual members who share a vision to end the neglect of NTDs and support greater engagement of the Canadian government in global efforts to prevent and treat NTDs.
Alison Krentel
Canadian Network for NTDs
email us here