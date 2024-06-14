ShopBack HK names new head of commercial HONG KONG, June 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- ShopBack, the leading online cashback platform, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cahill Kei to the position of Head of Commercial for Hong Kong, effective June 1, 2024.
In his new role, Kei will lead a team of six professionals dedicated to overseeing ShopBack's commercial operations in Hong Kong. Reporting directly to Arthur Wan, General Manager of ShopBack Hong Kong and Taiwan, Kei will be responsible for all facets of the commercial function. His duties will encompass merchant acquisition and growth, key account management, business growth strategies, advertising, strategic partnerships, and campaign management.
As a member of the ShopBack Hong Kong leadership team, Kei will work closely with local teams and regional stakeholders to drive the company's ambitious objectives and ensure continued success in the region.
Kei has been with ShopBack since July 2022, serving as the Country Business Development Lead for Hong Kong. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in the platform's launch in Hong Kong and was instrumental in onboarding major partners such as UBER, Deliveroo, Klook, Nike, Uniqlo, and Watsons. Under his leadership, the commercial team helped over 500 merchants achieve impressive annual gross merchandise volume (GMV). Additionally, ShopBack Hong Kong built strategic financial campaigns with Visa, MoneyHero, ZA Bank, FUTU, Tiger Brokers, and Tap & Go.
Prior to joining ShopBack, Kei was the Head of Business Development at Carousell Group Hong Kong, where he garnered extensive experience in driving business growth and forming strategic partnerships.
"I am truly inspired by the vision of our co-founders and general managers, Henry Chan, Joel Leong, Josephine Chow, and Arthur Wan. At ShopBack, we aspire to help Hong Kong merchants achieve their sales targets through a cost-per-sale model, becoming a vital channel that drives high-quality traffic and significant revenue in the e-commerce landscape," said Kei.
About ShopBack:
ShopBack is a leading online cashback platform that provides a smarter way to shop and save. By offering cash rewards and exclusive deals, ShopBack connects consumers with their favorite brands while delivering exceptional value and driving merchant success in the e-commerce ecosystem.
