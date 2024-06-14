Forum and UNV sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on volunteering in development

Forum and UNV share a common purpose, and both organizations recognise the importance of responsible, impactful volunteering in delivering the SDGs. This MoU sets out a new phase in our collaboration with UNV in which we will launch new research and new conversations on volunteering, and promote the voices of volunteers. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues in UNV in this exciting new phase," says Heather Shapter, Chair of the Forum Board.

In practical terms, this collaboration provides opportunities to advocate for volunteering at a global level while sharing evidence, research, and good practices on volunteering in development.

UNV looks forward to expanding our collective knowledge of volunteering. We partner to advocate for volunteering as part of global peace, development, and humanitarian solutions," says Toily Kurbanov, UNV Executive Coordinator.

To reach a wider audience, Forum and UNV will share knowledge on each other's platforms, including UNV's Knowledge Portal and Forum's Research Centre and Resource Library. Other intended activities include co-hosting events on the importance of volunteering for sustainable development and highlighting less-represented volunteer contributions at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Forum and UNV also agree to an action plan for regular communication and consultation on matters of common interest, and further opportunities for collaboration.