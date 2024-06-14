FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office to Host Eight Hiring Fairs

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is hosting hiring fairs this summer and fall for full-time Claims Office positions. The positions will support the important mission of processing claims and compensating those impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend one of the hiring fairs to learn more about open roles and secure a fulfilling career while serving their communities.

When

June 17, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

June 18, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

July 22, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

July 23, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

August 27, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

August 28, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

September 24, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

September 25, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

Where

Santa Fe Community College Higher Education Center, Second Floor

1950 Siringo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Those interested in attending are also encouraged to attend an upcoming free, federal resume writing workshop on June 12, July 10, July 17, August 14, August 21 or September 18 at 5:30 p.m. MT to prepare for the hiring fairs. To attend the workshops, individuals can register at the following link: fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_oILjXrmoQsqYxEcNSZxXBA#/registration

Claims Office staff will be available at the hiring fairs to receive resumes and conduct on-the-spot interviews. Open positions for our Santa Fe, Mora and Las Vegas Claims Office locations include navigators, advocate liaisons, attorney advisors, program and data analysts and staff assistants.

The Office is looking for individuals who can represent the Claims Office with compassion, fairness, integrity, and respect. Ideal candidates will have customer service experience; strong organizational, written, and verbal communication skills; and experience completing high-quality products within assigned time frames.

“Claims Office staff are at the heart of our mission, working hard to improve operations and maximize compensation to claimants,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations of the FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office. “Hiring individuals from this community reinforces our commitment to New Mexico and the important work it will take to rebuild.”

FEMA employee benefits include eligibility for public service student loan forgiveness; federal retirement plans; paid annual leave; mental health resources; health, dental, and vision insurance; annual federal pay raises, and career growth opportunities.

All questions and concerns can be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $802 million to claimants. FEMA is only permitted to pay claims that have a signed Proof of Loss form and supporting documentation.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.