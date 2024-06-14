Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.13.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ian Bastek, of Roseville, has been appointed Deputy Director of Response in the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Bastek has been Captain and Commanding Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard, Air Station Sacramento since 2021. He was Captain/U.S. Coast Guard and Joint Task Force East Liaison Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, NORAD and USNORTHCOM from 2019 to 2021. Bastek was a Commander and Executive Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center from 2018 to 2019 and was Commander and Operations Officer there from 2016 to 2018. He was Commander and Fixed Wing Platform and Sensors Division Chief with the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters, Capabilities Directorate within the Office of Aviation Forces from 2014 to 2016. He was Lieutenant Commander and Long-Range Surveillance Aircraft Platform Manager with the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters, Capabilities Directorate within the Office of Aviation Forces from 2012 to 2014. Bastek was Lieutenant Commander and HC-144 Standardization Branch Assistant Branch Chief with the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center from 2008 to 2012. He was Lieutenant Commander, Flight Safety Department Head, Fixed Wing Flight Safety Officer, and HC-130H Duty Pilot with the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City from 2004 to 2008. Bastek was Lieutenant, HC-130H Duty Pilot, Ground Safety Office, Facilities Budget and Contracts Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point from 2000 to 2004. He was Lieutenant Junior Grade and Student Pilot with the U.S. Coast Guard Sponsored Flight Training from 1999 to 2000. Bastek was Lieutenant Junior Grade, Deck Watch Officer and Law Enforcement Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Planetree from 1997 to 1999. He is a member of the National Gay Pilots Association, Military Officers Association of America, and the Coast Guard Aviation Association. Bastek earned a Master of Science degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,596. Bastek is a Democrat.

Edward Bómbita, of Mililani, Hawaii, has been appointed California Cybersecurity Integration Center Commander at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Bómbita has been Deputy Director in the Identity Data Management Team at the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet since 2023. He was Deputy Officer in Charge with the Special Activities Team, U.S. Army Cyber Command from 2019 to 2023. Bómbita was Cyber Task Force Administrative Officer and Commander of Cyber Protection Team 171 in the California National Guard from 2016 to 2019. He was Shift Lead and Analyst with the California Department of Technology Security Operations Center in 2018. Bómbita was Team OIC with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade Task Force Echo from 2017 to 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Information Systems from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $167,460. Bómbita is a Democrat.

Jonathan Snow, of Rocklin, has been appointed Deputy Director of Homeland Security at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Snow has been Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2022. Snow was on temporary duty in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2021. He has been Division Compliance/Chief Security Officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2018. Snow was Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Intelligence and Operations at the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2018 to 2022 and a Supervisor there from 2016 to 2018. Snow was Supervisory Special Agent in the Counterintelligence Team at the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2015 to 2016 and Unit Chief in 2015. He was a Special Agent with the National Security and Violent Crimes Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2003 to 2012. Snow was a Team Developer with Alcatel Fiber Optic Cable Systems from 2001 to 2002. He was Manufacturing Manager with SI Corporation from 1998 to 2001. Snow was Environmental Sales and Service Manager with Circle Environmental from 1997 to 1998. He was a Technical Engineer with Amoco Fabrics and Fibers from 1994 to 1997. Snow earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Engineering from North Carolina State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,596. Snow is a Democrat.