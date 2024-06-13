Performers put on another electrifying show in Waikiki

Solomon Islands continue to shine at the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) in Honolulu, Hawaii this week as dancers and musicians put another electrifying show at Waikiki Beach Walk area on day six of the festival.

The show was opened by the Wa’uraha panpipers that mesmerized the crowd, some of whom have never heard of panpipe music and dance before.

They cheered and swayed to the sounds and melodies performed by the boys.

The panpipers were followed by the Tasalau dancers who performed Malaita’s popular Mao dances and other contemporary dances that stunned the crowd at Waikiki.

The Purpure dancers of Weathercoast performed a fishing dance and some oldest Guadalcanal dances that were revived by four performers.

Winding up the performances were the Kaumakonga ethno music band from Rennell and Bellona Province.

The group introduced their segment with some energetic Renbel dances and chants before taking on the stage with their original songs.

Meanwhile art and craft exhibitions and other demonstrations continued throughout the week at the main festival village.

Other side events that Solomon Islands took part in included Oratory Arts, Culinary Arts and symposiums on pacific arts and culture.

The festival will end on June 16 with an expected spectacular closing ceremony.

Tasalau dancers in action in Hawaii

Tasalau dancers continues to shine in Hawaii

Wa’uraha panpipers performing in Hawaii

Purepure dancers of the Weathercoast of Guadalcanal in Hawaii

Kaumakonga contemporary band on stage at Waikiki

Kaumakong dancers in Hawaii

Kaumakong dancers in action in Hawaii

GCU Press