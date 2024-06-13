Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on injunction of Biden’s unlawful Title IX rule">Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on injunction of Biden’s unlawful Title IX rule HELENA – The United States District Court for the Western District of L…

June 13, 2024

HELENA – The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted today Attorney General Knudsen’s request for a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s unlawful Title IX rule which puts the rights and safety of girls and young women at risk. In response, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement:

“This is a big win for women’s rights. This decision will keep young women and girls protected from dangerous situations, just as Title IX has done for decades. In issuing the rule, President Biden abandoned scientific reality, put women’s rights at risk, and overstepped his authority. As attorney general, I will continue to fight to protect all Montanans from federal overreach.”

Attorney General Knudsen filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education’s rule in April.

The rule expanded Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in education on the basis of sex, to include “gender identity.” This unlawful rule will ultimately prohibit schools from distinguishing between males and females in athletic and educational opportunities, which will put women at an unfair disadvantage. It will force boys and girls to share bathrooms, locker rooms, dorms, and even overnight lodging while on a school trip. Further, it will stop the progress toward equal opportunity for women in education programs and activities across the country and in Montana.”

Montana and the other plaintiff states Louisiana, Mississippi, and Idaho are the first to receive an injunction on the rule.

Click here to read the judge’s order.