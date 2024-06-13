Senator Hughes Announces $7.3M in Affordable Housing Funds for Projects in the 7th District

June 13, 2024 – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes, Democratic Appropriations Chair, announced $7.3 million dollars in PHARE funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority (PHFA) for affordable housing projects in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
“These PHARE funds are going to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with a fundamental need- housing,” said Senator Hughes. “I’m proud to see 37 projects in the 7th district receive funding that will increase access to affordable housing in our communities. Without a home, a safe and welcoming place to lay your head at night, it’s very difficult to maintain a job, get an education, and take care of a family. When we make affordable housing a priority, we set the stage for a domino effect of opportunity and upward progress in our neighborhoods.”
In total, PHFA identified 322 housing and community development initiatives across Pennsylvania that will share a portion of the total $64.8 million in PHARE funding for fiscal year 2023-24.
In 2022, Senator Hughes and other Senate Democrats advocated for $65 million in PHARE funds in addition to other budget increases for affordable housing investments. Their advocacy resulted in the largest increase in affordable housing investments in Pennsylvania’s history.
Grant recipients in the 7th District include:
- Access Services
- Action Wellness
- Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania
- Ardella’s House
- Bethesda Miracle Worship Center
- Center in the Park
- City of Philadelphia Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity
- City of Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services
- Clarifi
- Community First Fund
- Compass Working Capital
- Depaul USA
- Energy Coordinating Agency of Philadelphia, Inc
- Family Promise of Philadelphia
- Friends Rehabilitation Program
- Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance
- Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia
- Homeless Advocacy Project
- HopePHL
- LISC
- Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House
- Mission First Housing Group
- OH Chelten Partners LP
- Rebuilding Together Philadelphia
- Southwest Community Development Corporation
- Stone Sherick Consulting Group
- Stonewater Development Group
- TriCounty Community Network on behalf of the College Student Basic Needs Program
- Unemployment Information Center
- Urban Affairs Coalition/Center for Hope
- Urban League of Philadelphia
- Valley Youth House Committee, Inc.
- Women Against Abuse, Inc.
- Writers Room at Drexel University
- Your Way Home
A full list of PHARE fund recipients is available on PHFA’s website.