Senator Hughes Announces $7.3M in Affordable Housing Funds for Projects in the 7th District

June 13, 2024 – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes, Democratic Appropriations Chair, announced $7.3 million dollars in PHARE funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority (PHFA) for affordable housing projects in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

“These PHARE funds are going to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with a fundamental need- housing,” said Senator Hughes. “I’m proud to see 37 projects in the 7th district receive funding that will increase access to affordable housing in our communities. Without a home, a safe and welcoming place to lay your head at night, it’s very difficult to maintain a job, get an education, and take care of a family. When we make affordable housing a priority, we set the stage for a domino effect of opportunity and upward progress in our neighborhoods.”

In total, PHFA identified 322 housing and community development initiatives across Pennsylvania that will share a portion of the total $64.8 million in PHARE funding for fiscal year 2023-24.

In 2022, Senator Hughes and other Senate Democrats advocated for $65 million in PHARE funds in addition to other budget increases for affordable housing investments. Their advocacy resulted in the largest increase in affordable housing investments in Pennsylvania’s history.

Grant recipients in the 7th District include:

Access Services

Action Wellness

Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania

Ardella’s House

Bethesda Miracle Worship Center

Center in the Park

City of Philadelphia Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity

City of Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services

Clarifi

Community First Fund

Compass Working Capital

Depaul USA

Energy Coordinating Agency of Philadelphia, Inc

Family Promise of Philadelphia

Friends Rehabilitation Program

Greater Philadelphia Community Alliance

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

Homeless Advocacy Project

HopePHL

LISC

Lutheran Social Mission Society DBA Lutheran Settlement House

Mission First Housing Group

OH Chelten Partners LP

Rebuilding Together Philadelphia

Southwest Community Development Corporation

Stone Sherick Consulting Group

Stonewater Development Group

TriCounty Community Network on behalf of the College Student Basic Needs Program

Unemployment Information Center

Urban Affairs Coalition/Center for Hope

Urban League of Philadelphia

Valley Youth House Committee, Inc.

Women Against Abuse, Inc.

Writers Room at Drexel University

Your Way Home

A full list of PHARE fund recipients is available on PHFA’s website.