Georgia Sterile Processing Association Reboots with Exciting Kick-Off Event at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital
The GSPA is back with an exciting event, sure to please sterile processing professionals state-wide!
Our goal is to create a vibrant and supportive network where professionals can share knowledge, gain valuable insights, and advance their careers.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Sterile Processing Association (GSPA) is thrilled to announce its official reboot with a kick-off event designed to re-engage the local sterile processing community and revitalize the Atlanta chapter of the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association. The event will take place on July 27, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.
— Densley Coke
This exciting kick-off event promises to be an informal and fun gathering, providing a unique opportunity for professionals in the Sterile Processing (SP) field to network with peers, share experiences, and help shape the future of GSPA. Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and have the chance to connect with colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere.
In addition to fostering connections within the SP community, the event will introduce the association's plans for the year ahead, including regular meetings and educational and social events. These gatherings will feature well-respected speakers who will address a range of pertinent and timely topics impacting the SP profession, ensuring that members stay informed and engaged with the latest industry developments.
"We are excited to bring together the sterile processing community in Atlanta and beyond," said Densley Coke, Chapter President for GSPA. "Our goal is to create a vibrant and supportive network where professionals can share knowledge, gain valuable insights, and advance their careers. This kick-off event is just the beginning, and we look forward to a year full of learning and growth."
The GSPA invites all sterile processing professionals, from technicians to managers, to join us at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital for this landmark event. Together, we can build a strong and dynamic association that supports the vital work of SP professionals and promotes excellence in the field.
Event Details:
• Date: July 27, 2024
• Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
• Location: Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, 5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
For more information and to RSVP for the event, please visit our website at https://tinyurl.com/GSPAKickoff or contact the GSPA at gspachapter@gmail.com.
Join us as we embark on this exciting new chapter for the Georgia Sterile Processing Association. We look forward to seeing you there!
About GSPA:
The Georgia Sterile Processing Association (GSPA) is dedicated to supporting and advancing the sterile processing profession through education, networking, and professional development opportunities. As a chapter of the Healthcare Sterile Processing Association, GSPA is committed to promoting excellence in sterilization practices and enhancing the quality of patient care.
Marcie Haygood
Georgia Sterile Processing Association
gspachapter@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn