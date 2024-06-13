Young performers in B.C.’s arts and entertainment sectors will continue working in major film and television productions as the province clarifies the rules around fall-protection safety.

The ministry has amended an employment standards regulation so performers younger than 16 can take part in performances that require fall-protection equipment, such as flying and falling scenes, provided the productions comply with B.C.’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations (OHSR). Performers of every age that work at or higher than three metres are required to use fall-protection systems as outlined by regulation, including methods such as guardrails or fall restraints.

In 2023, a change was made that prohibited young people under 16 from working from heights where a fall-protection system is required under the B.C.’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

The change was designed to prevent young people from working at heights on jobs that are not appropriate for young workers, such as roofing and high-rise window washing. However, the change meant that young performers were also not allowed to do scenes on sets at heights of three metres or higher or other places where fall-protection equipment is required.

Rules related to sectors outside of film and television, such as roofing, will continue with the current restrictions put in place in 2023.

Quick Facts:

There are 28,000 people in B.C. with full-time jobs in film and television.

Actsafe provides world-class occupational health, safety and well-being programs and services to employers, supervisors and workers in the motion picture, performing arts and live events industries.

Learn More:

To learn more about protecting youth from hazardous work, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/hiring/young-people?keyword=child%20employment

To learn more about the Employment Standards Branch, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards