Falls Creek bridge named in collaboration with First Nations

CANADA, June 13 - A key bridge on the Trans-Canada Highway at the site of a washout in the November 2021 flooding is nearing completion and has received an Indigenous name celebrating neighbouring communities in the Fraser Canyon.

The new bridge at Falls Creek was officially named CəX̣ ʷ Cixʷ (pronounced Check-Chow) Bridge on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The bridge, located 20 kilometres south of Lytton on Highway 1, replaces a culvert that washed out in the 2021 flood.

Naming the new bridge involved local communities, including Kanaka Bar and Boothroyd, with support from the Nlaka’pamux Nation.

The renaming underscores the Province's commitment to build safe, resilient infrastructure while honouring the cultural significance of the land to First Nation and local communities.

The new three-lane, climate-resilient bridge includes wildlife safety features.

The new bridge will be fully reopened in time for the July long weekend. Until then, work will continue, and travellers can expect short delays fbecause of construction.

For the most up-to-date travel conditions, check: https://drivebc.ca/