ClubSport Introduces New Friends Membership: Share the Wellness Journey, Share the Savings
ClubSport, the wellness destination in Aliso Viejo, Orange County, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Friends Membership.ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering its members the opportunity to share their fitness journey with friends, colleagues, cousins, or their favorite person while enjoying reduced dues per member, the Friends Membership is designed to promote camaraderie and support among individuals striving for their health and wellness goals. With this membership, up to four adults aged 18 and above can join together, each enjoying the exclusive amenities and services that ClubSport has to offer.
"At ClubSport, we believe that fitness is more enjoyable when shared with friends, and this membership option makes it easier than ever to prioritize wellness together," said Heather Stanek, VP/GM at ClubSport. "We want to encourage our members to bring a friend along and experience the benefits of working out together. It's not just about accountability, but also having fun and creating memories while achieving your fitness goals."
Membership Details
First Adult: $225
Additional Adults: +$125 each
The Friends Membership offers substantial savings for each additional adult added to the membership, making it a cost-effective option for groups looking to prioritize their health and fitness together.
In addition to reduced dues, the Friends Membership also includes unlimited group exercise classes, 2 complimentary training sessions with a certified personal trainer upon joining, and discounts on spa services and at Citrus Fresh Grill. Members can also take advantage of special events and social activities promoting the idea that being healthy isn’t just about working out, but also about forming connections with others and creating lasting memories.
Some benefits members can enjoy are:
- Expansive Workout Floor: Equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment for cardio, strength training, and functional training.
- Outdoor Pools: Enjoy swimming laps or lounging by the poolside in the California sunshine.
- Unlimited Group Fitness Classes: From high-energy cardio workouts to mind-body classes like yoga and Pilates, there's something for everyone.
- Unlimited Formula3 Classes: Experience the ultimate in functional fitness with Formula3, ClubSport's signature small-group training program.
- Locker Room, Sauna, Steam Room: Relax and rejuvenate after a workout in their luxurious locker room facilities.
- Basketball, Pickleball, Racquetball, and Squash: Enjoy friendly competition on their courts.
- Virtual Fit Membership: Access a library of virtual workouts and classes to stay active anywhere.
- Access to More than 1,500 Clubs Worldwide: Stay on track when traveling with access to ClubSport's network of clubs worldwide.
- Customized New Member Package: Members receive personalized support and guidance as they embark on their wellness journey with ClubSport.
For more information about ClubSport's Friends Membership and other membership options, visit their website and sign up for this wellness experience in Orange County.
About ClubSport
ClubSport is a premier wellness destination that transcends the traditional gym experience. With state-of-the-art fitness facilities, luxurious spa amenities, and a Renaissance Hotel on-site, ClubSport offers a comprehensive approach to health and well-being. The club's commitment to excellence is reflected in its diverse fitness programs, personalized services, and a range of offerings that cater to individuals and families alike. ClubSport is not just a gym; it's a sanctuary for those seeking a holistic and premium wellness experience.
Katie Prodoehl
Leisure Sports Hospitality
+1 925-600-1966
katie.prodoehl@leisuresportsinc.com