Senator Jay Costa Announces PHARE Funding Recipients in the 43rd District Totaling Over $5 Million

PITTSBURGH – June 13, 2024 – Today, State Senator Jay Costa announces $5,375,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) for Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) applicants. Money to fund this round of PHARE applications came from two sources: Marcellus Shale Impact Fees and Realty Transfer Taxes in funding for affordable housing projects in his district in Allegheny County. This funding comes from the 2022 Fiscal Year budget and utilizes ARPA funding to help fill the gaps in housing needs.

“I am a long-time partner in and admirer of the crucial work PHFA does in delivering funding necessary to ensure a safe, affordable home for every Pennsylvanian,” said Senator Costa. “The dollars announced today will go a long way in supporting first-time homebuyers, protecting low-income homeowners and tenants, and building affordable housing in the 43rd district. I look forward to seeing these investments come to fruition in our communities.”

The projects funded in the 43rd district are as follows:

Allegheny County’s Landlord-Tenant Alternative Dispute Resolution Program Expansion

Allegheny County Dept. of Human Services

$300,000 PHARE/Marcellus Shale

Proposal Description: This proposal will support a multi-organization collaboration to expand the Alternative Dispute Resolution program in Allegheny County, increasing mediation access and stabilizing housing for a greater number of county residents. The process utilized allows mediation, resource navigation, and legal aid organizations to ensure that landlords and tenants are equipped to resolve their housing dispute sustainably, while also avoiding the costs and harms associated with an eviction filing.

City of Bridges CLT Buyer Initiated Grant Program

City of Bridges CLT

$125,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: This request will allow CBCLT to continue its successful Buyer Initiated Program, which to date has seen 71% of beneficiaries be people of color, and support CBCLT’s efforts to pilot the creation of an owner-initiated program to support long-time, low-income homeowners. These programs could create 9 permanently affordable homes for as little subsidy as $40,000 per home.

Growing and Maintaining Black Generational Housing Equity in Allegheny County

Catapult Greater Pittsburgh

$250,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Catapult Greater Pittsburgh (CGP) will provide low- and moderate-income new homebuyers and existing low-income homeowners comprehensive trauma-informed financial education. We will have a specific focus on the Revitalizing Neighborhoods and Increasing Homeownership initiative. Additionally, Catapult will launch its Equity Protection Division which will include a Tangled Title Clinic and Home Repair program for existing low-income homeowners.

Second Avenue Commons Homelessness Assistance (SACHA)

Second Avenue Commons Inc.

$200,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Second Avenue Commons (SAC) is requesting support from the PHARE program to expand its efforts to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County find and sustain housing. The Second Avenue Commons Homelessness Assistance (SACHA) program specifically targets individuals who are preparing to move into permanent housing by providing financial support during a transitional period.

Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

$200,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh Homeownership Program will promote first time homebuyer education and sound financial management principles to provide increased access to asset building methodologies in underrepresented communities. By equipping individuals and families with the strategies needed to build generational wealth, we are empowering our constituents to move along the continuum of economic stability to become self-sufficient.

Anderson Estates

Concrete Rose Construction

$125,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Anderson Estates will bring 6 new, affordable rental units (3 2 bedroom and 3 4 bedroom) to the historically Black neighborhood of Homewood in Pittsburgh. According to a 2011 University of Pittsburgh study, 44% of parcels in Homewood had no structure and 30% of properties with a residential address were unoccupied. We are excited to develop quality housing in a neighborhood that has suffered from decades of disinvestment.

Bausman Street Independent Living Improvement Project

ACTION-Housing, Inc.

$250,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: This project will significantly improve living conditions for low-income individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities. Improvements to two currently vacant units will bring them back online, allowing the property to gain financial stability and provide additional housing for some of Allegheny County’s most vulnerable residents. If funding allows, additional improvements will be made throughout the property that will increase energy efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Hazelwood Affordable Homeownership Program (Phase 5)

Hazelwood Initiative

$250,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Hazelwood Initiative, Inc. will purchase and renovate six blighted single-family homes in Hazelwood and will sell them at affordable prices to low-to-moderate income households to advance its “Development without Displacement” strategy while preserving affordable housing in Hazelwood.

Bedford Dwellings Phase IIB

Trek Development

$1,000,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: The Bedford Dwellings Phase II project will be the third phase of the Bedford Dwellings Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant, the redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s oldest public housing community. This development will utilize a twinning strategy, using both 9% and two 4% LIHTCs from PHFA. The full “Francis Street” development plan includes 180 units. This 4% Phase will be composed of 60 units containing 50 one- and 10 two-bedroom 62+ senior units in an elevator served apartment.

Bedford Dwellings Phase IIC

Trek Development

$1,000,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: The Bedford Dwellings Phase II project will be the third phase of the Bedford Dwellings Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant, the redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s oldest public housing community. This development will utilize a twinning strategy, using both 9% and two 4% LIHTCs from PHFA. The full “Francis Street” development plan includes 180 units. This 4% Phase (Bedford Dwellings Phase IIC) will be composed of 50 units containing 25 one- and 25 two-bedroom in an elevator served apartment.

Chalfont Street Development

Beltzhoover Consensus Group

$100,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: This development plan identifies a prime redevelopment opportunity in the heart of Beltzhoover. Chalfont Street a highly visible neighborhood corridor on the bus line with a concentration of publicly owned vacant land could help facilitate development at a transformational scale. Chalfont redevelopment would build on the momentum of other projects in the neighborhood: the former Beltzhoover Elementary School conversion, and the construction of new single-family houses surrounding the school.

Family Healing Center Energy Efficiency Investments

ACTION-Housing, Inc.

$200,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: The Family Healing Center (FHC) is a first-of-its-kind addiction recovery facility where families with young children live together while the parent/caretaker receives therapy to overcome addiction. The FHC is housed in a 100+ year old building with significant energy deficiencies due to obsolete old windows and sandstone foundation deterioration. Our project will increase energy efficiency, extend the life of the building, and create a warmer, more inviting place for families to heal together.

Herron & Wylie Phase I

Communion LLC

$200,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Herron & Wylie Phase I will redevelop two vacant lots in a distressed part of the Hill District. This development consists of the new construction of a 4-story building with 1,362 SF of commercial space on the ground floor and 6 affordable 1-bedroom apartments above. Through incremental development, Herron & Wylie will be converted into a new mixed-income, mixed-use building with ground floor amenities, retail space, and affordable housing.

Homeownership Program – Tioga St., Homewood

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh

$100,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh (Habitat Pittsburgh) will develop two single-family homes on Tioga St. in Homewood for sale to two low- to moderate-income families. Families complete 350 hours of sweat equity and financial literacy education courses and purchase their home through Habitat Pittsburgh’s signature 30-year, no-interest mortgage.

Homewood Rental Housing Rehabilitation

Pennsylvania Affordable Housing Corporation

$200,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Pennsylvania Affordable Housing Corporation is planning the rehabilitation of 30 units of rental housing in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh. These units are currently vacant and scattered across six separate buildings. All tenants will be low-income (below 50 percent MAI) and hold Section 8 Vouchers. The units are mix of two- and three-bedroom units.

Ledlie St. Townhomes Phase I & 3426 Webster Ave.

Amani Christian Community Development Corporation

$150,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: The project consists of the Ledlie St. Townhomes Phase I development, the modular construction of two 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath townhomes in the Middle Hill District, and the full rehab of 3426 Webster Ave., a blighted property in the Upper Hill District. Both projects will increase the inventory of affordable housing in the Greater Hill District and serve as a catalyst for infill housing development to ensure that there are high-quality housing opportunities for Hill District residents.

Oakcliffe Infill

Oakland Planning & Development Corporation

$150,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: OPDC will construct 5 new high-quality permanently affordable family homes in the Oakcliffe section of Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood, transforming blighted lots that have sat empty for decades; offering stable housing and wealth building opportunities for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Long-term affordability requires smart increases in residential density, so a key design innovation will allow homeowners to add accessory dwelling units on the first floor in the future.

Safe & Healthy Homes in the Hill District III

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh

$150,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh (RTP) is launching a project to repair and rehabilitate 10 owner-occupied homes in the Hill District, making a substantial contribution to ongoing revitalization efforts. Beyond physical repairs, RTP’s programs prioritize creating safe, healthy, and accessible homes, aligning with their mission to transform living conditions and enhance the overall well-being of the community.

Strengthening the Preventing Homelessness Program and the Path to Stability and Self-Sufficiency Initiative

Jubilee Association, Inc.

$50,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Jubilee will use PHARE funds to expand our Preventing Homelessness & Path to Stability and Self-Sufficiency Initiatives to combat homelessness by preventing it in the first place, providing financial support to avoid evictions, prevent utilities from being turned off, & other life-altering crises. We will serve more families & individuals, helping to meet short-term financial needs & stabilize their longer-term economic stability, while working to meet their emotional needs and wellbeing.

WAVE Housing Counseling Services

Willissae’s Agency for Vision and Empowerment

$100,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: WAVE’s mission is to create housing and economic stability for at risk individuals in low-income communities through personal empowerment, skill set development, problem solving and wealth building. WAVE’s REPS program is unique and involves a mediation with the tenant and the landlord. As part of the agreement, tenants must agree to participate in life skills workshops. WAVE will pay monthly toward rent arrears for those who maintain current rent payments and attend life skills workshops.

WAVE Down Payment and Assistance Program

Willissae’s Agency for Vision and Empowerment

$25,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: As a part of the Revitalizing Neighborhoods and Increasing Homeownership (RNIH) program, WAVE will support ten (10) families through pre- and post-homeownership counseling and provide down payment assistance in zip codes 15147, 15206, 15208, and 15221.

Wilkinsburg Land Bank Residential Redevelopment Plan (WLBRRP), Phase 2, Main Thoroughfare Acquisition for Resale

Wilkinsburg Land Bank

$250,000 PHARE/Realty Transfer Tax

Proposal Description: Wilkinsburg Land Bank Residential Redevelopment Plan (WLBRRP), Phase 2 will focus on acquiring blighted properties along many of the main roads connecting Wilkinsburg to neighboring communities: Penn Avenue, Ardmore Blvd, Wood St and Swissvale Ave. Phase 2 will allow the WLB to not only to create 43 new home-owners; it will also profoundly change the borough by converting these 43 blighted eyesores along some of the most visible and highly-travelled roads in Wilkinsburg into newly-loved homes.

