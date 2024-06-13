Crisis Expert David Margulies Says Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol Took Correct Approach on Social Media Attacks
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Margulies, a crisis communications expert and founder of The Margulies Communications Group, praised Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol for his response to allegations on social media about the company serving smaller than usual portions.
Margulies noted that Niccol's approach was appropriate and effective in addressing the situation.
Founded in 1986, The Margulies Communications Group (MCG) specializes in public relations, social media, crisis management, special events, and video production.
“We are frequently asked what to do when a business is under attack on social media,” said Margulies. “In a situation such as this where it is not a life-or-death issue, Chipotle took the best approach with a good-natured response, even playing along with its own TikTok video of a crowd of people standing at a Chipotle counter with their phones out, with the caption “POV u work at Chipotle rn.”
Complaints started after TikToker and food reviewer Keith Lee posted a Chipotle food review earlier this month, with over 16.5 million views, where he complained about a lack of chicken in his burrito bowl.
Another video was posted to TikTok over the weekend in which Chipotle’s CEO Brian Niccol told Fortune the chain’s portion sizes haven’t gotten smaller. The video received over 11 million views and 646,000 likes. Niccol’s suggestion that a head nod to employees might generate “a little more rice” also received thousands of comments and additional videos.
“The bottom line is the company was able to take a low-key, good-humored approach to the issue while reinforcing its key messages that it serves big portions and that portion sizes have not changed,” said Margulies. “In this case, going along with the joke resulted in tens of millions of dollars of free publicity.”
The Margulies Communications Group has a proven track record of helping clients navigate complex communication challenges through both social and traditional media. Their expert team specializes in crafting strategic public relations campaigns, managing crises, and enhancing brand visibility.
For more information visit the company’s website, www.prexperts.net.
David Margulies
