Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recognizes Westham Trade as HPE Distributor of the Year in Latin America and the Caribbean
We are incredibly honored to receive this award from HPE. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced the winners of its HPE Partner of the Year Awards 2024 in recognition of HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.
Westham Trade has been named the HPE Distributor of the Year in Latin America and the Caribbean for 2024. This prestigious award recognizes Westham Trade's exceptional performance, commitment to excellence, and significant contributions to HPE’s growth and success in the region.
The award was presented at the annual HPE Partner Summit, held this year in Las Vegas, where top-performing partners from across the region were celebrated for their achievements and contributions to advancing HPE’s mission of delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer service.
"The 2024 HPE Partner Awards are a recognition of the focus and dedication these companies continue to make in delivering successful business outcomes for their customers," said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. "Partnering is in our DNA, and celebrating the tremendous investment these winners made in HPE innovation is one way we can showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers."
Westham Trade has been instrumental in expanding HPE’s reach across the region, providing comprehensive support and innovative solutions to a diverse range of customers. Their strong market presence, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering focus on delivering value have been key factors in their success.
Pancho Celedon, Vice President of Westham Trade, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly honored to receive this award from HPE. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are proud to partner with HPE and remain committed to providing our customers with the best-in-class solutions and services that drive business transformation and growth.”
As the HPE Distributor of the Year, Westham Trade will continue to leverage its extensive distribution network and industry expertise to further enhance its offerings and support HPE’s strategic initiatives in the region.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & Al, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: https://www.hpe.com/
About Westham Trade:
Westham Trade is a leading distributor of technology solutions in Latin America and the Caribbean, committed to delivering cutting-edge products and services that empower businesses to succeed. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, Westham Trade has established itself as a trusted partner for technology needs in the region. For more information, visit https://www.wtrade.com/ or read the HPE blog with the announcement.
Yuranys Estrada
Westham Trade Company
+1 786-464-5300
yu.estrada@wtrade.com
