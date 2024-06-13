CSTX 91-24-01 Feature: Where exceptional service meets unbeatable value

FORT HUNTER-LIGGETT, Calif. –

In the face of scorching 90-degree heat inside the 3-356th Logistics Support Battalion motor pool, the Soldiers of this unit remained undeterred in accomplishing their mission support.

These mechanics put in more than 10 hours of work, daily, in extreme heat to ensure the observer coach/trainers, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, maintained ready vehicles for their operations at Fort Hunter Liggett, during Combat Support Training Exercise 91-24-01, throughout the months of May and June 2024.

The 3-356th LSBN is pivotal in providing logistical and maintenance support to the 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade and its subordinate battalions. This support enables them to offer training assistance, support, and evaluation to priority reserve command units. Moreover, when resources allow, the 3-356th LSBN extends its logistical training support to other First Army units, showcasing their strategic importance and commitment to the mission.

“The planning for a CSTX starts about six months in advance,” said Staff Sgt. Patricio Salgado, motor sergeant for the 3-356th LSBN. “First, I need to identify vehicles that could be used during the CSTX, order any parts needed for those vehicles, and then get them situated. I also need to see what vehicles the OC/Ts are asking us to provide for them and get them ready, so it usually takes about six months of planning from the beginning of the request to the end of the exercise.”

91Bs, also known as Army mechanics, that supported the exercise began working in the early morning hours and, depending on the workload, could work up until dusk.

Although the CSTX lasts about two weeks for Army Reserve units participating in the exercise, the job for the Soldiers of the 3-356th LSBN goes beyond the two weeks of training. Once the training is completed, the mechanics, who have become like family to each other, ensure all the vehicles and equipment return safely from Fort Hunter Liggett to their place of origin.

“Seeing how everything falls into place is impressive. The cohesion between the 4th Cavalry Brigade and the 85th Support Command, which is the command we fall under, integrating with the active-duty component and all the units and OC/Ts that we support, and making sure we can provide the vehicles they need to complete their mission—it is a great thing to see all of it come together during a CSTX,” said Salgado.

You Wreck it, We’ll Recover It, You Break It, We’ll Fix It, No Questions Asked, Service Guaranteed 24 hours is one of their mottos, and it couldn’t be further away from the truth, whether a High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle rollover recovery at 1:00 in the morning or assisting a bulldozer stuck in the sand at 1:00 in the afternoon, the Soldiers of the 3-356th LSBN remain ready to provide support to units in need, in and out of their motor pool.

“We are so lucky to have such great mechanics in our company; they are just amazing at what they do,” said Maj. Shaka Malufau, the 3-356th LSBN executive officer. “The fact that they are such great mechanics yet remain humbled, speaks volumes of their characters.”

“These exercises improve unit cohesiveness and help me familiarize myself with the Army and other Soldiers,” said Sgt. Gustavo Guzman, a mechanic with the 3-356th LSBN. “Being new to the army, sometimes I feel a little out of place, but getting myself familiar with all the terms and the people, it feels like the Marine Corps. all over again, just in a different uniform,” added Guzman.

Most of the Soldiers in the unit have been mechanics for years; combined, the team of six mechanics has over 70 years of experience, which was put on display when Soldiers with the 851st Transportation Company stopped by with a truck that had issues with the brakes locking and another one with an oil leak. In a matter of minutes, the mechanics started working on the trucks and were able to diagnose the root of the problems, as well as possible fixes to make the vehicles safe and operational again.

It would be very difficult for an OC/T’s training support battalion to complete their mission without the support of an LSBN. They are the support element to the TSBN.

“We play an important role in helping those two TSBNs come out and participate in the CSTX as OC/Ts; without our support, it will be very difficult for them to accomplish their mission.”