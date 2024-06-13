FEMA Honors Pride Month

WASHINGTON -- In honor of Pride Month, FEMA recognizes the importance of the LGBTQI+ community, celebrates the contributions of its diverse workforce and for the third successive year, unveiled the Progressive Pride Flag at FEMA Headquarters.

This year, members of the LGBTQI+ community at FEMA picked the theme “Rainbow Resilience” to unify agency Pride events. This theme exemplifies not only the resilience of the LGBTQI+ community, but also the agency’s commitment to ensuring everyone is included in our efforts to build a resilient nation able to withstand future disasters.

During the June 3rd flag unveiling ceremony, four FEMA employees in the LGBTQI+ community were honored by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for their contributions to the agency and commitment to creating a safe, welcoming environment for all employees. The honorees -- Dillon Lappe, DeMarques Coleman, Annie Cranston and Caitlin Heavey – each spoke on the importance of FEMA’s core values in their work.

FEMA’s core values of compassion, fairness, integrity and respect guide FEMA’s service to the nation and its communities, including the LGBTQI+ community.

This Pride Month, FEMA is hosting several events at its Washington D.C. headquarters and nationwide through its regional offices. These events provide an opportunity for LGBTQI+ staff and their allies to meet and talk about issues pertaining to their identities, build rapport and create a supportive LGBTQI+ community.

FEMA and its workforce are enhanced by the diversity of those who serve the agency and the nation and FEMA supports this annual celebration of equality, appreciation and love.

WASHINGTON -- FEMA employees DeMarques Coleman and Caitlin Heavey unveil Progressive Pride Flag at FEMA Headquarters in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON -- FEMA employees DeMarques Coleman, Dillon Lappe, Caitlin Heavey, and Annie Cranston speak about the importance of FEMA’s core values at Progressive Pride flag unveiling in FEMA Headquarters.