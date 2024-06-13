FEMA Specialists Reaching out to Applicants

FRAMINGHAM, MA – To support Massachusetts residents who have applied for disaster assistance for the storms and flooding that took place Sept. 11-13, 2023, FEMA specialists are following up with some of the applicants by phone.

FEMA may need to contact applicants for any one of the following reasons: to help registrants complete their application; verify information provided at registration; make an appointment for an inspection; or to discuss needs for additional financial assistance. Phone calls are made to the applicant’s number provided during registration.

Applicants should be aware that phone calls from FEMA may come from an area code outside Massachusetts or an unidentified number. If you have questions or concerns about someone contacting you from FEMA, you can call the agency’s helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

If you registered for disaster assistance with FEMA, be sure to stay in touch. If you changed your address or phone number — even temporarily — please update that information by calling FEMA or through your DisasterAssistance.gov account. Missing or incorrect information could result in delays in receiving assistance. It’s a good idea to provide a secondary contact phone number — a cell phone or a land line number (if you have one).

You should also call the helpline if you have questions on the status of your application. Or you can visit one of the Disaster Recovery Centers in Attleboro (11 Field Road) or Leominster (at City Hall, 25 West Street), open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., call 1-800-621-3362 or visit your account on DisasterAssistance.gov.

