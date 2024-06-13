FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices and Helpline to Close on Wednesday, June 19 in Observance of Juneteenth

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices in Las Vegas, Mora and Santa Fe and the Claims Office Helpline will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. All Claims Office locations will resume normal operations on Thursday, June 20.

The Claims Office Helpline will also be observing Juneteenth. Please leave a voice message at (505) 995-7133 and your call will be returned during normal business hours.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid more than $790 million to claimants.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.