Five Steps to a More Disaster-Resilient Home

COLUMBUS – As recovery after the March 14 tornadoes continues, FEMA encourages residents to consider five ways they can strengthen their property against future high-wind events.

Reinforce your Residence. Retrofitting your home can provide structural updates that didn’t exist when it was constructed. For example, a homeowner can install straps to their roof’s structural beams to make it strong enough to resist the "uplift" effect of high winds that can cause it to lift and collapse back down on the house. Defend Those Doors. Garage or double-entry doors can fail under wind pressure. Garage doors can be reinforced with girts and by strengthening the wheel tracks. Double-entry doors can be reinforced with a heavy-duty deadbolt, adding slide bolts on one of the doors, and using longer hinge attachments on the door and frame. Guard your Glass. Storm shutters prevent windows from breaking when there is windborne debris. You can also add shatter-resistant film or stormproof high-impact glass to defend glass from breaking. Trim and Tighten. Consider cutting away any dangling tree branches that pose a threat to your home and securing outdoor furniture and fuel tanks that can serve as projectiles during high wind events. Ensure You’re Fully Insured. Take the time to review your insurance coverages and talk to your agent to verify your household is adequately insured for high-wind events and other disaster risks in your community.

Federal Funds to Help You Reduce Your Home’s Disaster Risk

Homeowners who applied with FEMA and received assistance may receive additional funds for specific risk reduction measures. For Ohioans affected by the March 14 tornadoes, this assistance could include roof repairs to withstand higher winds and help prevent water infiltration. The additional funds will be provided within the award amount for homeowners determined eligible for home repair assistance from FEMA. Learn more at go.dhs.gov/3x8.

In addition, eligible U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan borrowers may choose to receive expanded funding to help mitigate their home or business against future disasters. SBA disaster loans can be increased up to 20% to make building upgrades. Learn more at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.

For even more tips to protect your home in high-wind events, you may also visit Protect Your Property From Severe Winds Brochure 2023 (fema.gov).