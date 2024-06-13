Call for Art RFQ for 2025 Phoenix Awards

Calling all Artists!

The City of Lawrence is seeking a professional Lawrence artist or artist team to develop, design, and fabricate innovative, original artworks to serve as the Phoenix Awards to be presented in 2025.

The Phoenix Awards are a proud and long-standing Lawrence tradition designed to recognize outstanding artistic achievements in the community―particularly those who exceed expectations and have a lasting impact on arts and culture in Lawrence. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Phoenix Awards.

The Phoenix Awards are sponsored and coordinated by the Cultural Arts Commission (CAC).

The 2024 Artist Call/RFQ for the 2025 Phoenix Awards is here .

. The online artist application can be found here .

. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. July 15, 2024.

Contact: Porter Arneill, Assistant Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Director, parneill@lawrenceks.org

