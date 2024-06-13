Ikan International Revolutionizes AV and EdTech with Groundbreaking PoE Lighting Solutions
Award-Winning PoE Lights Transform Lighting Setups for Educational Institutions and AV ProfessionalsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikan International, a leading provider of innovative broadcast solutions, is revolutionizing the audiovisual and educational technology industries with its cutting-edge Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting products. Recently honored with the prestigious Silver AV Over IP Award at the Higher Ed AV Awards during InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas, Ikan's PoE lighting solutions are transforming the way educational institutions and AV professionals approach lighting setups.
The University of Missouri School of Journalism has emerged as a pioneering adopter of Ikan's PoE lighting technology, becoming one of the first educational institutions to integrate these game-changing solutions into their facilities. James Cartner Lighting Designer for FX Design Group explains why: "The Ikan lights can provide the necessary level of light within a lightweight, slim fixture and — by running over PoE++ — there is no need for additional cables or an electrician or a permit. Instead, the lighting system can be both powered and controlled via a single Ethernet cable, which can be above the drop ceiling for a cleaner design, connected to a NETGEAR PoE-enabled network switch. I also like that Ikan provides a high level of support and offers a product at a price point that brings it within range of many users."
Ikan's PoE lighting products, such as the LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE LED Soft Panel Lights, represent a significant departure from traditional lighting setups. These innovative lights can be powered using a single Ethernet cable, eliminating the need for additional wiring or power outlets. This patent-pending technology simplifies the installation process, reduces installation costs, and eliminates the need for electrical work or permits for new ceiling outlets.
While the PoE technology revolutionizes the power delivery aspect, Ikan's lighting solutions also excel in terms of lighting quality and versatility. The LBX8-POE and LBX10-POE feature 97 CRI LED chips and a soft panel, producing a gentle, diffuse light with a 110-degree beam angle for broad and even coverage. With a color temperature range from 3200K to 5600K, these lights can adapt to different lighting conditions, making them suitable for professional studios, conference rooms, classrooms, and on-location shoots.
The use of NETGEAR PoE switch technology is an integral part of Ikan's strategy, as its CEO, James Tian, explains: "We want to emphasize the importance of working with NETGEAR. From day one, we wanted to partner with a tier-one network vendor to ensure we had technology that would perform reliably for our customers. This is why NETGEAR was an absolute no-brainer."
As the demand for innovative and sustainable solutions continues to grow, Ikan's PoE lighting products position themselves as a catalyst for change, driving the industry towards a more connected and energy-efficient future.
About Ikan International
Ikan International is a leading provider of innovative broadcast solutions, offering cutting-edge products and technologies for the audiovisual and broadcast industries. With a global presence and a commitment to quality and innovation, Ikan empowers professionals with reliable, dependable equipment that maximizes value.
Ikan: Innovation in Broadcast Technology