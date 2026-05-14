Ikan Launches the World's First PoE Ellipsoidal LED Light, Winner of Best of Show at NAB 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International, a leading provider of integrated broadcast and AV solutions, today announced the release of the Lyra LBERS60-POE , the world’s first Power-over-Ethernet ellipsoidal LED light. Awarded Best of Show at NAB 2026, the LBERS60-POE extends Ikan’s patented Lyra PoE lighting platform into a fixture category long considered essential to theatrical, broadcast, and house of worship lighting, now built for the IP era.The Lyra LBERS60-POE delivers both power and DMX control over a single Cat6 Ethernet cable, eliminating the need for separate AC runs, electrical permits for additional outlets, and conventional DMX wiring. It is designed for professional studios, podcast spaces, broadcast facilities, corporate AV installations, K-12 and higher education environments, houses of worship, and theatrical applications. The fixture pairs precise beam control with the infrastructure simplicity that has made the Lyra PoE series the foundation of modern IP-based studio builds.A First for Ellipsoidal LightingWhile PoE has begun to reshape panel and Fresnel fixtures, the ellipsoidal category has historically remained tied to traditional AC power and hard-wired DMX. The Lyra LBERS60-POE changes that.Key features include:• 60W PoE++ operation (IEEE 802.3bt Type 3) over a single Cat6 RJ45 cable• Interchangeable ellipsoidal lenses in 21-degree and 30-degree options (sold separately) for precise beam shaping, gobo projection, and spotlighting• Bi-color output adjustable from 2700K to 6500K with 97 CRI for accurate skin tones and consistent color across the full temperature range• Art-Net and sACN DMX-over-IP support for native integration with industry-standard lighting control systems• Q-SYS Designer Plugin compatibility for one-button scene recall, ideal for conference rooms, lecture halls, and unstaffed studios• Web GUI for IP address, Art-Net and sACN configuration, DMX addressing, and universe assignment• Robust aluminum low-profile yoke with tension knobs, combo pin mount, and rear LED display control panel• Patented PoE lighting design from the company that pioneered the categoryBest of Show at NAB 2026The Lyra LBERS60-POE was recognized with a Best of Show Award for AV Technology at NAB 2026, the broadcast industry’s most influential annual gathering. The award acknowledges the fixture’s role in bringing professional ellipsoidal lighting into IP-based workflows for the first time, a milestone broadcast engineers and AV systems integrators have been waiting on as studios shift to network-native infrastructure.Built for the Convergence of Broadcast and AVThe Lyra LBERS60-POE continues Ikan’s ongoing vision of advancing IP-based broadcast technology and workflows, and accelerates the convergence of traditional broadcast with the wider AV industry. Corporations are building internal video and podcast studios. Universities and K-12 districts are scaling distance learning and broadcast journalism programs. Houses of worship are investing in production-grade facilities. Across all of these markets, the demand for broadcast-quality lighting that installs and operates on standard network infrastructure continues to grow.For systems integrators, the Lyra LBERS60-POE means faster deployments, lower installation costs, no electrical permits for the lighting circuit, and centralized AV control inside Q-SYS, Crestron, and similar enterprise environments. For end users, it means precision theatrical-grade lighting in rooms that were never designed for a traditional grid.AvailabilityThe Lyra LBERS60-POE is available now through Ikan’s USA and International dealer and systems integrator network, including Holdan in the UK and Ireland and New Media AV across DACH, Benelux, and the Nordics. For pricing, specifications, and availability, visit https://ikancorp.com/?s=lbers60-poe&post_type=product About IkanSince 2005, Ikan has designed and manufactured integrated broadcast and AV solutions for broadcasters, corporate teams, educational institutions, houses of worship, content creators, and live event producers. As a pioneer in PoE lighting and AV-over-IP workflows, Ikan continues to build technology that simplifies professional video production and brings broadcast capability into the spaces, budgets, and workflows of the broader AV industry. Learn more at www.ikancorp.com

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