Submit Release
News Search

There were 455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,541 in the last 365 days.

Johnson Bill Would Help Active Service Members Complete Their Education through Online Instruction

Trenton – The Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs committee advanced legislation today sponsored by committee Chair Gordon Johnson that extends options for service members and their dependents who cannot complete college courses due to interruption by unplanned military obligations.

“For service members, obtaining a college degree can significantly enhance their financial future and career prospects both within and outside the military,” said Senator Johnson (D-Bergen). “However, unplanned interruptions due to military obligations can make this more challenging. The growth of online learning in recent years offers a reasonable solution that can make it easier for service members to complete their education while fulfilling their military service.”

The bill, S-3052, would allow service members and their dependents to transfer into online courses if they are unable to complete their in-person classes due to military service demands. Students would need to obtain their university’s approval.

The bill advanced out of the committee in a 5-0 vote.

You just read:

Johnson Bill Would Help Active Service Members Complete Their Education through Online Instruction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more