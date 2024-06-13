Senator Collett Secures $500K for Victims’ Services, Indigent Defense, & Crime Prevention in Montco

Fort Washington, Pa. − June 13, 2024 − Today, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) announced nearly $500,000 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant funding for Montgomery County based agencies and organizations.

“As an attorney representing the interests of children victimized by abuse and neglect and as a nurse working with trauma patients, I know just how crucial it is for folks to have access to a strong network of support and care,” said Senator Collett.“I was proud to support this $500,000 investment in Montgomery County victims’ services, legal aid, and other resources to help break cycles of abuse in our communities.”

Grant recipients serving the 12th Senatorial District include:

State FY 2023-24 Indigent Defense Grant Funds

$111,833 to the Montgomery County Commissioners for the Indigent Defense Funding Plan for Montgomery County

State Endowment Act Funds

$100,000 to the Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County to expand access to Spanish speaking clients.

Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds

$287,747 to the Montgomery County Commissioners for their RCP Supervision and Treatment Program.

More information about PCCD and the grant funding process can be found online.

