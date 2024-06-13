Shambrook Wilson LLP and Lesbronn Oil and Gas“ Lithuania signs a EUR 104 million agreement for financing Lithuanian SMEs
Shambrook Wilson LLP will provide the financing to Lesbronn Oil and Gas to complete the construction and supply of Oil and Gas.
Shambrook Wilson LLP (LSE:SWLLP)ISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP, and Lesbronn Oil and Gas are set to make a significant impact in Lithuania as they recently signed a EUR 104 million agreement to provide financing for Lithuanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This deal comes as a welcomed development for the country's economic growth and the expansion of its SME sector.
Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP, a prominent international financial services firm known for its expertise in corporate finance and investment banking, partnered with Lesbronn Oil and Gas, a leading energy company with a solid track record in the oil and gas industry, to facilitate this substantial financing agreement. This collaboration between the two powerhouse companies signals a strong commitment to supporting the development and growth of Lithuanian SMEs.
The EUR 104 million financing package will provide much-needed capital to Lithuanian SMEs, enabling them to expand their operations, invest in new technologies, boost production capacity, and create job opportunities. This injection of funds is expected to have a ripple effect on the economy, driving innovation, competitiveness, and resilience within the SME sector.
Androux Mikovich the director of Lesbronn Oil and Gas, said "Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has been striving to enhance its business environment and encourage entrepreneurship. The country's strategic location, skilled workforce, and supportive government policies have positioned it as an attractive destination for foreign investments. The financing agreement between Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP, and Lesbronn Oil and Gas further solidifies Lithuania's appeal as a thriving hub for business and economic growth".
The founder of Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP - Julia Morag Stirling commented "The partnership between Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP, and Lesbronn Oil and Gas exemplifies the importance of collaboration and synergy in fostering economic development. By pooling our expertise, resources, and networks, both companies are poised to make a meaningful impact on the Lithuanian economy and empower SMEs to reach new heights of success".
In conclusion, the EUR 104 million financing agreement signed by Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP, and Lesbronn Oil and Gas represents a major milestone in supporting Lithuanian SMEs and fueling economic growth in the country. This partnership sets a positive precedent for future collaborations between international financial institutions and local businesses, highlighting the potential for catalyzing sustainable development and prosperity in Lithuania.
Background
The Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP is a leading financial legal firm in the United Kingdom, which aims to narrow the global financing gap with value-driven investments from the public and private sectors.
Around Lithuania, Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP aims to inject €1.2 billion in project funding between 2024 and 2026.
The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency - MIGA will provide guarantees through various financial institutions to back the SWLLP financing, paving the way for project owners and businesses to operate with a long-term commitment for projects and businesses located in MIGA coverage areas. Shambrook Wilson LLP - SWLLP will jointly deliver financing of up to €1.2 billion for projects and business in Lithuania.
