Wellness Coach Launches TrueStep Validator to Revolutionize Activity Tracking
With TrueStep Validator, enterprises can confidently promote a healthier, more active lifestyle, driving productivity and satisfaction across their teams”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness Coach, the only unified global wellness platform, proudly announces the launch of its latest capability: TrueStep Validator, an innovative technology designed to ensure accurate step counting across a wide range of physical activities and wearable devices. This new addition aims to provide users with a seamless and reliable way to track their fitness efforts, no matter how they choose to stay active.
TrueStep Validator: A Unified System for Accurate Step Counting
TrueStep Validator stands out by addressing the challenge of synchronizing activity data from various wearable devices and workout routines. Different devices often name activities uniquely, which can lead to inconsistencies and double-counting issues. TrueStep Validator eliminates these problems by creating a common naming convention and normalizing activity data across multiple platforms.
Key features of TrueStep Validator include:
** Comprehensive Activity Mapping: With hundreds of activity categories supported, TrueStep Validator ensures that users can track a diverse range of workouts—from aerobic dance and badminton to biathlon and bicycling. Each activity is assigned a unique identifier, ensuring consistency in step count calculation.
** Minutes to Steps Conversion: To provide an accurate reflection of users' efforts, TrueStep Validator converts workout minutes into steps. This conversion accounts for the intensity and nature of each activity, ensuring a fair and motivating step count.
** App Workout Mapping: TrueStep Validator seamlessly integrates with various fitness apps, mapping unique identifiers to corresponding app workout names. This feature ensures that no matter which app or device a user prefers, their activities are accurately tracked and counted.
** Prevention of Double Counting: By harmonizing activity data from multiple wearables, TrueStep Validator prevents double counting, providing users with a true representation of their fitness achievements.
Empowering Users to Reach Their Fitness Goals
“At Wellness Coach, we are dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve their wellness goals through technology and AI,” said Bhartesh Chhibbar, CTO and Co-Founder of Wellness Coach.
“In today’s competitive landscape, fostering a healthy and engaged workforce is paramount. Walking challenges have proven effective, yet existing solutions often fall short in device compatibility, global language support, and accuracy. TrueStep Validator is our answer to these challenges, ensuring every step is counted with precision and inclusivity. This technology is not just a tool but a commitment to elevating employee wellness and engagement,” said D Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Wellness Coach. “With TrueStep Validator, enterprises can confidently promote a healthier, more active lifestyle, driving productivity and satisfaction across their teams.”
For more information about TrueStep Validator and other Wellness Coach features, please visit www.wellnesscoach.live.
About Wellness Coach:
Wellness Coach is a leading all-in-one employee wellness platform designed to support the holistic health and well-being of employees. Offering a wide range of services including mental health support, fitness programs, personal coaching, and more, Wellness Coach aims to create healthier, happier, and more productive workplaces.
