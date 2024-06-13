Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce and WBEC Metro NY Celebrate Successful AI and Cybersecurity Summit

Left to right: Sundari Pai Luts, Rekha Parthasarathy, Chetan Wattamwar, Rakhi Agarwal, Amruta Fadnavis, Rajeev Krishna, Dilip Chauhan, Komal Dangi, Shachi Rai Gupta, Charlene Vickers, I. Javette Hines, Harry Mehta, and Parag Nevatia. Sundari Pai Luts BMS Senior Manager, Rekha Parthasarathy AICC VP Operations, Komal Dangi AICC VP, Dilip Chauhan New York State Deputy Commissioner, Rajeev Krishna AICC President, Sandra Eberhard WBEC Metro NY President, Rose Hatcher Paramount Director Supplier Diversity Left to right: Joshua Moses -JPMorgan Chase, David Wild -Amazon, Bhavesh Patel - Sanofi, Angela Dingle Ex-Nihilo Management/WIPP, Steven Jones - EY, Charlene Vickers -Johnson & Johnson

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce (AICC), in collaboration with WBEC Metro NY proudly hosted a sold-out AI and Cybersecurity Summit at event host, Paramount’s headquarters in Times Square, on June 7 th 2024, with resounding success. Themed “Harnessing AI and safeguarding our cyber landscape” the summit brought together industry leaders, experts, and diverse small businesses from around the globe. The daylong event, sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb featured distinguished guests including Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Innovations at the NYC Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, and Ms. Amruta Fadnavis, Second Lady of Maharashtra and VP of Axis Bank, India.

A fireside chat featuring Dilip Chauhan and Amruta Fadnavis was moderated by I. Javette Hines, Global Head, Supply Chain Development, Inclusion & Sustainability, Citi. The conversation highlighted AI and cyber security’s impact on New York City and India’s economic growth with a focus on supporting women-owned businesses in rural areas and their cyber hygiene. Dilip Chauhan spoke about New York City’s investment in cybersecurity and the establishment of the AI advisory committee in 2023. Amruta Fadnavis emphasized the empowerment of small and women-owned businesses especially those in local rural areas and protecting their earnings through proper securities and AI-supported programs.

The summit featured other dynamic panels, speakers, and networking sessions.

The cybersecurity panel was moderated by Charlene Vickers, Director, Supplier Diversity at Johnson & Johnson, and included panelists: Angela Dingle: President & CEO, Ex-Nihilo Management/ Women Impacting Public Policy, Bhavesh Patel: Senior Director of Security Services & Technology, Sanofi; David Wild: Principal Tech Advisor - Procurement Technology, Amazon; Steven Jones: Executive Director, Advisory Services, EY and Joshua Moses: Executive Director, Cybersecurity, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The panel on artificial intelligence was moderated by Brooke Dito Senior Director, Business Partner – IT for Enterprise, Bristol Myers Squibb, and included panelists, Avinob Roy: VP, GM – Analytics and Information Management, Commercial Solutions, IQVIA; Jennifer Oakes: SVP Global Sourcing, Technology and International Sourcing, Paramount; Jordon Morrow: SVP, Data & AI Transformation, AgileOne, and Tonya Edmonds: Director, Procurement Digital Services, Johnson & Johnson.

The panels provided a platform for insightful discussions on the latest advancements in AI and cybersecurity, emphasizing their growing importance in today’s digital economy, transformative impact on various industries, as well as opportunities for small and diverse businesses. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, explore innovative solutions, and discuss strategies to tackle emerging challenges in these critical fields. Exhibitors showcased their innovative and technological solutions related to the summit topics to attendees and executives at the event.

Rajeev Krishna, President of AICC remarked, “The overwhelming response to the summit underscores the importance of AI and cybersecurity and the power of collaboration between advocacy groups such as AICC and WBEC Metro NY”.

Komal Dangi, event co-chair and Vice President of AICC shared “We look forward to many such collaborations to empower our diverse and small business communities as we continue to grow globally”.

Dilip Chauhan presented Citations of Honor from New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams, honoring the achievements and contributions of supplier diversity champions and advocates including Sandra Eberhard, President & CEO, WBEC NY, Rose Hatcher, Director Supplier Diversity, Paramount and Rondu Vincent, Executive Director Global Supplier Diversity & Sustainability and Sundari Pai Luts, Senior Manager, Global Supplier Diversity, both from Bristol Myers Squibb.

AICC and WBEC Metro NY extend their heartfelt thanks to all attendees, speakers, sponsors, and exhibitors for their support and participation.

For more information about the AI and Cybersecurity Summit or future events please visit www.aicc.net

About the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce:

The Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce fosters the economic growth of Asian Indian businesses and

professionals through collaborations with various advocacy organizations, and access to contracting opportunities through networking and advocacy. www.aicc.net

About WBEC Metro NY:

WBEC Metro NY empowers women business enterprises with resources, opportunities, and WBENC certification supporting them in Southern Connecticut, New York, and Northern New Jersey offering them tools, resources, information, educational programs, matchmaking, meet & greet, and networking opportunities and recognition. www.wbenc.org/rpo/wbec-metro-ny/

Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce (AICC) hosts AI and Cybersecurity Summit