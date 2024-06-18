Virtual Field to Showcase Advanced Visual Field Testing Solutions at American Optometric Association Annual Meeting
Virtual Field is designed to enhance patient comfort and streamline the workflows of eye care professionals and practices.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Field, the leader in virtual visual field testing, will exhibit its most advanced, portable, patient-friendly headsets at the American Optometric Association's annual meeting at Nashville’s Music City Center, June 19-22. This event, Optometry’s Meeting®, is the premier gathering for doctors of optometry, optometric students and optometric staff, and will feature the latest technology.
Since launching in 2018, Virtual Field has been at the forefront of virtual visual field testing, offering a streamlined approach to comprehensive eye exams through the use of its virtual reality (VR) technology. Virtual Field’s headsets are equipped with advanced software capable of performing a variety of automated perimetry tests, including the 24-2, Esterman, and Superior 36 visual field tests.
The groundbreaking experience has been adopted by thousands of eye care professionals across the U.S. and Canada, facilitating over two million visual field exams to date. This growing adoption underscores Virtual Field’s proven capability to deliver precise, comprehensive and patient-friendly examinations.
Virtual Field’s VF3 model is designed to be easy, affordable and reliable. Patients benefit from the comfort of the Virtual Field headset, which is designed to be used easily by individuals in wheelchairs. The device provides real-time guidance in multiple languages and generates comprehensive reports immediately after the exam, aiding in swift interpretation by optometrists and others.
Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, commented, "Virtual Field is designed to enhance patient comfort and streamline the workflows of eye care professionals and practices. With over two million tests already performed, we are proud to support the community of ophthalmologists, optometrists, and technicians who utilize our innovative solutions to test patients, make diagnoses, and grow their practices. We look forward to showcasing our capabilities at Optometry’s Meeting."
Virtual Field invites all attendees to experience the VF3 headset firsthand and explore how its technology can be integrated into their practices at booth 1210.
About Virtual Field:
Virtual Field delivers an exceptional eye exam experience. Eye care professionals including ophthalmologists and optometrists examine patients faster, more efficiently, and more comfortably than ever before. Learn more at Virtual Field.
