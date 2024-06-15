San Diego Reiki opens a new location in Carlsbad, CA
Jikiden Reiki is now available to San Diego's North County community
Everyone in our society could use more tranquil and healing moments, and Reiki can help us feel more grounded and centered, while also alleviating pain, improving mental clarity, and so much more!”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Reiki opens its new location in Carlsbad on July 1st, 2024. The new Reiki suite will feature traditional Japanese mind-body Reiki healing sessions and Reiki classes. The sessions will be conducted by the founder of San Diego Reiki, Dr. Maria Danilychev, MD, as well as by a team of compassionate Reiki practitioners.
While many people love holistic wellness, some only utilize treatments based on Western medical science. San Diego Reiki uniquely blends the best of both worlds. Dr. Danilychev brings a wealth of medical expertise to understand the needs of clients with complex medical problems.
Combined with a warm, nurturing approach and years of experience with Jikiden Reiki®, Dr. Danilychev helps her Reiki clients tap into their natural self-healing abilities, helping them achieve improvements on physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual levels.
In addition to Dr. Danilychev, there are several nurses, who are now on staff at San Diego Reiki, helping bridge the gap between Eastern and Western medicine. All practitioners at San Diego Reiki are certified by the Jikiden Reiki Institute in Kyoto, Japan.
While no style of Reiki is better or worse than another, the techniques are very different from one Reiki lineage to the next. For anyone interested in exploring the more traditional form of Reiki, Jikiden Reiki® is recommended. To make it more accessible to the San Diego community, San Diego Reiki has opened several locations in San Diego County. The main San Diego Reiki office is in Mission Valley, and now there are also San Diego Reiki offices in Del Mar and Escondido, with San Diego Reiki Carlsbad opening soon.
"We are thrilled to share traditional Japanese Reiki with our community in Carlsbad and North County," said Dr. Danilychev. "Everyone in our society could use more tranquil and healing moments, and Reiki can help us feel more grounded and centered, while also alleviating pain, improving mental clarity, and so much more!"
In addition to traditional Japanese Reiki sessions, San Diego Reiki also offers traditional Japanese Reiki classes. Jikiden Reiki® training and certification is available to anyone learning Reiki for the first time (even people who don't have any unique spiritual abilities can learn how to give Reiki effectively). Reiki classes at San Diego Reiki are also open to Reiki masters who are looking to deepen their knowledge and enhance their healing skills. The Reiki seminars at San Diego Reiki contain the essence of the Japanese Reiki teachings and the students can continue practicing with their instructors even after the training, just like it was done in Japan.
San Diego blog post highlights the opening of the new location: https://sdreiki.com/blog/f/new-location-in-carlsbad-ca
About San Diego Reiki: San Diego Reiki was founded in 2014 Dr. Maria Danilychev, MD, is a board-certified medical doctor in Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine with over 20 years of experience. Dr. Danilychev observed the benefits of Reiki for her hospice patients and has accumulated two decades of observational evidence of the effectiveness of Reiki. Dr. Danilychev initially learned Reiki out of curiosity but was so amazed with the results of the traditional Japanese Reiki method that she decided to officially practice Reiki in addition to practicing medicine. To learn more and to experience Jikiden Reiki please visit San Diego Reiki website at www.sdreiki.com
