IRS updated careers website aims to better connect with job seekers; part of larger agency recruiting efforts to serve taxpayers, the nation

IR-2024-165, June 13, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the updated IRS Careers website is live and ready to connect job seekers with IRS opportunities.

As part of an ongoing hiring campaign enabled by Inflation Reduction Act funding, the IRS modernized its primary vehicle to publicize job opportunities and hire new talent.

“This is a historic period at the IRS as we work to transform the agency and improve our taxpayer service and compliance work,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “A key part of our effort involves hiring, promoting and developing qualified employees in a wide variety of fields to help the IRS continue improvements and serve the nation. We’re looking for employees that want to serve taxpayers and the nation. To help attract qualified and diverse candidates across the country, the IRS is taking a variety of steps, including providing better tools and more ways for interested applicants to explore career opportunities with us.”

After rigorous beta testing, the hiring site IRS.gov/jobs now provides a comprehensive landing spot for job seekers to find everything they need to pursue a career at the IRS, including:

Upcoming hiring events.

Key job descriptions.

Overview of the IRS and employee benefits.

Special emphasis hiring paths (veterans, Schedule A Excepted Service Appointing Authority, students and other areas).

The user-friendly site showcases the IRS commitment to service with a focus on potential employees that are interested in building careers with purpose. The IRS offers a positive work culture with an emphasis on work-life balance.

The IRS plans to make additional improvements on the site in the future with additional features like career-mapping and a benefits calculator.

People interested in the latest job openings and hiring events are encouraged to follow the IRS on LinkedIn and its recruitment handle on X (@RecruitmentIRS).

For tax professionals interested in a career at the IRS, the IRS is hosting an exclusive recruiting event at the Nationwide Tax Forum, being held in Chicago, Orlando, Baltimore, Dallas and San Diego. Tax Forum registrants will be sent more information leading up to each forum and recruiters will be there to share more information about job openings, salaries and benefits.

The IRS is also partnering with colleges and universities across the country to host students, faculty and recent graduates at special “IRS Tax Adventure” sessions. The program was created to connect students, faculty and recent graduates with IRS offices, hiring opportunities and events. Qualified students attending the Tax Adventure at the 2024 Tax Forums will have an opportunity to participate in an exclusive recruiting event.

Employment with the IRS provides employees an opportunity to serve their country. Careers at the IRS help ensure the tax system is administered with integrity and fairness. IRS employees help collect 96% of the nation's revenue needed to fund things like homeland security, national defense and Social Security, as well as parklands, roads, bridges, libraries and schools.

Employee benefits include up to $5,000 annually for childcare and 12 weeks of paid parental leave, up to $60,000 in student loan repayment, up to $3,600 in mass transit commuting subsidies annually as well as generous healthcare and retirement benefits. Federal employees also participate in the Thrift Savings Plan, which includes up to 5% matching employer contributions for retirement.

A career with the IRS comes with stability, a healthy work-life balance and workplace flexibilities. Employees benefit from flexible work schedules, an employee assistance program, health services and multiple leave options.

The IRS also invests in the growth and development of its staff, providing both classroom and on-the-job training for various positions and potential to advance within the agency.