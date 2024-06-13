Officer identified in Cut Bank officer-involved critical incident">Officer identified in Cut Bank officer-involved critical incident CUT BANK – The Cut Bank Police Department today identified the officer and suspect involved in the officer-involved…

June 13, 2024

CUT BANK – The Cut Bank Police Department today identified the officer and suspect involved in the officer-involved critical incident Saturday, June 8 in Cut Bank.

Cut Bank Police Officer Jesse Adame, a five-year veteran of the Department, witnessed what appeared to be a disturbance in front of the Den bar early Saturday morning. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Harley Olson of Cut Bank, left the scene, and entered his vehicle. Officer Adame approached Olson’s vehicle to investigate. As he did so, Olson struck Officer Adame with his vehicle, causing injuries. In response to the threat, Officer Adame discharged his duty weapon, striking Olson. Olson died as a result of his injuries.

Adame remains on administrative leave by policy until an internal review is complete and until he recovers from his injuries. An independent investigation is also being conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at the request of the Cut Bank Police Department. The Glacier County Attorney’s Office will schedule a coroner’s inquest once the DCI report is complete. The coroner’s inquest is a public hearing where all facts of the case will be presented to a coroner’s jury for final determination.