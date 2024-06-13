Prepare for Severe Storms and Extreme Heat

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for severe weather Friday and several days of extreme heat and high humidity next week across the State. Starting Friday morning, a cold front is expected to produce thunderstorms, some with heavy downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts, for parts of the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, and Mid-Hudson Valley. Impacts from storms could include flash flooding, dangerous travel conditions, and power outages. Governor Hochul also urged all New Yorkers to prepare for several days of extreme heat starting Monday and continuing through the week. Heat and humidity are forecast to increase across the State starting Monday and with “feels like” temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

"New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over this next week to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of severe storms, heat, and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. "My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to watch the weather forecast closely, stay hydrated, and have a plan if you need to cool off during this time.”

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer. For a complete listing of weather alerts and forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed.

New York State Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with more than 3,470 supervisors and operators. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crews that are needed including flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,439 large dump trucks

322 large loaders

86 tracked and wheeled excavators

93 chippers

20 graders

14 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

11 tree crew bucket trucks

5 dozers

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 670 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable VMS boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps, and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

350 large and small dump trucks

63 loaders

32 trailers

7 vac trucks

13 excavators

8 brush chippers

100 chainsaws

19 aerial trucks

22 skid steers

86 portable generators

69 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

Utility companies regulated by the Department of Public Service have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in repair and restoration efforts for the forecasted winter weather system over the next few days. DPS staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utility companies shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website for tips.

New York State Police

State Police is monitoring weather conditions and will deploy additional Troopers to impacted areas as needed. All State Police four-wheel drive and specialized vehicles, including snowmobiles, airboats, and utility terrain vehicles are staged, and necessary equipment is ready for immediate response as needed. All emergency power and communications equipment have been tested and are functioning appropriately.

New York State Department of Environmental Conversation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and weather forecasts. All available assets are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

Hiking safety and preparedness are extremely important regardless of a hiker's physical ability, destination, or time of year. Backcountry weather conditions can change suddenly, and all users should prepare accordingly to ensure an enjoyable and safer experience. Check the backcountry forecast for local weather conditions before beginning your hike. Additional information on hiking safety is available at https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hiking/hike-smart-ny.

To keep New Yorkers “air quality aware,” DEC provides daily air quality forecasts to ensure air quality information is available at New Yorkers’ fingertips. To check local air quality conditions, sign up to receive Air Quality Alerts through DEC Delivers or visit the DEC website: https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/air-quality/air-quality-index-forecast-current-observations.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested, and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit https://parks.ny.gov/, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Safety Tips

Prepare for severe weather:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Staying Cool in Extreme Heat

If you don’t have access to air-conditioning within your home, identify free locations areas in your neighborhood where you can go to stay cool such as a public library, pool, or mall:

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Safety Tips.