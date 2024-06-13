DHSS recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Media Contact:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, an event that seeks to unite communities around the world to raise awareness about elder abuse. In Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) receives and investigates reports of abuse, neglect, bullying and exploitation of some of the state’s most vulnerable individuals - the elderly and disabled. Last year, DHSS received and investigated 43,862 reports, an average of about 120 each day. That number is on the rise, though the crimes are vastly underreported.

“Elder abuse affects older people across all socioeconomic groups, cultures and races and can occur anywhere when they are disconnected from social supports: in a person’s home, in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other institutional settings, or in hospitals,” said Paula F. Nickelson, director of DHSS.

Elder abuse is widespread. Every year an estimated 1 in 10 older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation. However, experts believe that elder abuse is significantly underreported, in part because so many communities lack the social supports that would make it easier for those who experience abuse to report it. Research suggests that as few as 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse come to the attention of authorities.

“The victim is often in a situation of dependency and relies on the perpetrator for care or transportation and feels too fearful to report the abuse. They may be in denial that the abuse is occurring, or unaware that what they are experiencing is abuse or neglect,” said Nickelson.

Together, communities can prevent and address the issue of elder abuse by strengthening the social support structure and reducing social isolation.

Anyone who suspects a senior or disabled Missourian is being abused, neglected, bullied or exploited, should call the toll-free Missouri Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-392-0210, which is operational from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m., 365 days a year. Online reporting is also available 24/7 at Health.Mo.Gov/abuse.

DHSS is commemorating this day by hosting a World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Facebook event at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, to help build strong supports for elders in Missouri. Join the discussion and learn how to recognize the signs of adult abuse and how to report it. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple and communities across Missouri are encouraged to display World Elder Abuse Awareness Day banners, posters and yard signs along with purple ribbons, flags or pinwheels to bring awareness to this public health issue.

For more information about how to make a difference, visit Health.Mo.Gov/weaad.

