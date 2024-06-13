FWC: Governor Ron DeSantis’ Focus on Florida’s Future Budget ensures conservation remains a priority

Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) applauds Governor Ron DeSantis for his steadfast commitment to supporting and bolstering the mission of safeguarding Florida's natural resources in the 2024-2025 Focus on Florida's Future Budget. Under Governor DeSantis' bold leadership, Florida remains one of the nation's premier destinations for top-tier fishing and unique hunting experiences.

The economic impact of these activities on our state is staggering, with nearly 15 billion dollars contributing to our state's economy. The budget is a testament to Governor DeSantis' dedication to providing Floridians with more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and to prioritize crucial conservation efforts, such as coral reef restoration, derelict vessel removal and habitat restoration initiatives.

"Governor DeSantis has always invested in conservation, and we are thankful for his unwavering support," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. "With his strong leadership, Florida continues to offer fishing, boating and outdoor recreational opportunities to visitors and residents that are second to none."

"Governor DeSantis and the Legislature have continued to commit unprecedented funding to Florida's environment. Because of their support, our conservation legacy will thrive for future generations," said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

Budget highlights include:

$9.3 million for habitat restoration initiatives.

$7 million for boating access and improvement projects.

$5.6 million for artificial reefs.

$3.9 million for derelict vessel removal.

$2.7 million for 12 new law enforcement positions for patrol and investigation.

$1.4 million and four new positions for land management activities.

$1 million and four new positions for coral reef restoration and recovery.

$1 million and three new positions for statewide oyster and habitat resiliency enhancements.

More than $350,000 and three new positions for initiatives intended to enhance the resiliency of saltwater fisheries.

