Statement By Attorney General Rosenblum On The Supreme Court’s Ahm Ruling This Morning

“The Supreme Court did the right thing this morning to reject the AHM lawsuit. This does not mean that the legal battles over access to abortion medication are over. Our unwavering coalition of state attorneys general is committed to defending access to safe and effective medications used for abortion and miscarriage management—like mifepristone—and will continue to do so in the courts and in our states.

“Let me be clear: The injunction we obtained last year from the federal court in Washington state maintaining the status quo for mifepristone remains in place and protects all Oregonians!”

