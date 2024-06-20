Startup Vets Join Forces to Bring Repeatable Revenue Back into Focus
Introducing Dena Startup Lab: A GTM community for early-stage B2B software founders whose priority is product-market-fit.
This community bridges a real gap in startup GTM, and is a place where founders can get the accountability needed to not just stay on track, but really speed up.”TORONTO, CANADA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dena Startup Lab announces its public launch, providing a free-to-join online community where B2B software founders can learn, take action, iterate and be held accountable, with a proven ecosystem of fellow founders, GTM mentors and exited founders.
— Akhil Reddy, CEO of Thera (YC S22)
As you move from MVP to commercialization, startups struggle with GTM. According to a Bain Venture Capital Report, only 3% of startups get to PMF, so the earlier in the journey founders shift their focus from fundraising to go-to-market, the quicker their path to durability and profitability.
Key Tenets of Dena Startup Lab:
The ‘Zero to One 2.0 OS’: Founders will access 20 years of startup learnings condensed into a 120 minute self-paced operating system; anchored by proven frameworks and actionable insights that have been used by 100+ startups. Join the waitlist HERE.
Speed-to-Help: No more waiting. No more feeling stuck. Founders get immediate access to the support and advice they need on-demand, leveraging both chat and video-based channels.
1:1 Advisory: An easy-button for founders to engage privately and directly with experienced advisors; advisors that actually care, have the relevant experience, and dig deep.
Access to Network: Founders will tap a knowledge pool of GTM Mentors, tenured startup advisors, as well as far faster routes to design partners, early adopters and channel partners.
“Dena, pronounced “Day Na”, in Hindi, means to ‘give’. And that value is at the core of the mission. Our mission is shifting to a world
where B2B startups launch prioritizing product-market-fit. In addition, for far too long, early-stage founders have been without the access they need, and that access often times, is the difference between a foundation that propels or stunts startup growth.” said co-founder & CEO, Alex Kottoor
Srini Mothey, Co-founder & COO added “Our day-to-day focus is going into building a community of founders that share a value set: our founders have a bias for action, they are students of their game, and prioritize GTM, PMF and the customer, over a continuous cycle of fundraising. When we accelerate achieving PMF, our founders will have the optionality to fundraise. And that’s where you want to be.”
Brice Scheschuk, founding advisor at Dena Startup Lab “I'm encouraged by the mission and the early progress Alex and Srini are making on this critical shift in mindset. After 25+ years in startup, I’ve observed far more founders obsessing over raising capital than achieving product-market-fit. We need to get back to the basics of business building, and for this reason, I believe Dena presents a unique opportunity for early stage B2B founders to tap into proven expertise, products and services that will accelerate this necessary shift in mindset.”
What founders are saying:
Amir Veer, Founder, Coffeee.io: "This is the ticket for all Indian SaaS founders to engage with a proven network of US-based GTM experts leveraging a proven framework, accelerating US PMF. A needed bridge.”
Edouard Reinach, Founder, Trampoline,ai: “Everyone is conspiring for everyone's success. As an early-stage founder, this is the energy we should always surround ourselves with. Must-join!”
Ravi Teja Nadakudity, Founder, Vertocity: “Going from zero to one is almost impossible without help. The Dena Community has been a place where I can quickly get unstuck. Joining is one of these no-brainers.”
Sumit Sahu, Co-Founder, Saleasy.io: “Nowhere can I get on a video call with peers and proven founders, with this speed, frequency and care, like I do here.”
Join the Movement: We invite all early-stage software founders to apply for free today. Visit our website at www.denastartuplab.com.
Alex Kottoor
Dena Startup Lab Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn