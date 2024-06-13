UT Permian Basin names West Texas native as new Dean of the College of Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin is pleased to announce that Dr. Jennifer Seybert is joining UTPB as the new Dean of the College of Education. With more than 26 years of classroom and leadership experience, Seybert will join the University starting July 1.
After a nationwide search, the University is thrilled to have a native West Texan and UTPB alum leading the College of Education. Seybert earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science degrees from UTPB and then went on to earn a terminal degree in Educational Leadership (Ed.D) from the University of Texas San Antonio. In her new role, Seybert will play a significant role in strengthening partnerships with regional ISD’s, which is an important step in creating pathways for future teachers. “We are very excited to welcome to Dr. Jennifer Seybert to UTPB as she takes on the pivotal role as
the Dean of the College of Education,” said UTPB President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “Seybert’s leadership comes at a critical time as we continue to focus on supporting and growing our teachers in the region. The development and support of educators is vital to the success of our community. With decades of administrative and classroom experience, Seybert’s leadership will bring innovative ideas and a responsive approach to K-12 education. She will undoubtedly make a positive impact on future generations.”
Dr. Seybert joins UTPB from Midland ISD where she has served as the Principal of Midland High School for the past three years. Under her leadership, she and her team transformed the high school experience by using innovative teaching and leadership practices, strategic collaboration, celebrating success, and building strong relationships with the students, staff, and families at MHS while expecting excellence in the classroom and in all extracurriculars. Before that, she was the first Principal at both UTPB STEM Academy and YWLA at Booker T. Washington. Seybert has also taught and worked with students ranging from pre-k to graduate level.
“I am a home-grown educational leader and I’m excited to tackle the next challenges of education in West Texas. For more than a decade, I have served as a leader in our public schools and can't wait to bring that experience to my new role as Dean of the College of Education at The University of Texas Permian Basin. Being able to work with Dr. Howard and Dr. Muri along with other education leaders in our area is exciting for me as we move West Texas to the forefront of educational practices. Together, with the faculty in the College of Education, we can collaborate on innovative teaching practices, curriculum, and so much more as we work to close the gap on the teacher, counselor, and administrator shortage in our community. I am ready and excited to lead this team and this community as we empower our teachers and leaders and create more quality seats for our students in West Texas,” said newly named College of Education Dean at UTPB, Dr. Jennifer Seybert.
With experience ranging from teaching in our public schools to teaching at the post-secondary level to administrative roles like Principal, Instructional Services Director and Director of Mathematics, Seybert has developed a strong leadership style and a commitment to education excellence.
“Dr. Seybert’s appointment to Dean of the College of Education is particularly significant given her strong ties to our region and her decades of classroom and educational leadership experience, which began right here at UTPB as an undergraduate and graduate student,” said Dr. Raj Dakshinamurthy, UTPB’s Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Dr. Seybert embodies the excellence and dedication we aim to inspire in our students. We are confident that Dr. Seybert will bring innovative ideas and strategic initiatives to our College of Education.”
Please join us in welcoming Dr. Seybert to UTPB, Falcons Up!
Alexa Dunson
After a nationwide search, the University is thrilled to have a native West Texan and UTPB alum leading the College of Education. Seybert earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science degrees from UTPB and then went on to earn a terminal degree in Educational Leadership (Ed.D) from the University of Texas San Antonio. In her new role, Seybert will play a significant role in strengthening partnerships with regional ISD’s, which is an important step in creating pathways for future teachers. “We are very excited to welcome to Dr. Jennifer Seybert to UTPB as she takes on the pivotal role as
the Dean of the College of Education,” said UTPB President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “Seybert’s leadership comes at a critical time as we continue to focus on supporting and growing our teachers in the region. The development and support of educators is vital to the success of our community. With decades of administrative and classroom experience, Seybert’s leadership will bring innovative ideas and a responsive approach to K-12 education. She will undoubtedly make a positive impact on future generations.”
Dr. Seybert joins UTPB from Midland ISD where she has served as the Principal of Midland High School for the past three years. Under her leadership, she and her team transformed the high school experience by using innovative teaching and leadership practices, strategic collaboration, celebrating success, and building strong relationships with the students, staff, and families at MHS while expecting excellence in the classroom and in all extracurriculars. Before that, she was the first Principal at both UTPB STEM Academy and YWLA at Booker T. Washington. Seybert has also taught and worked with students ranging from pre-k to graduate level.
“I am a home-grown educational leader and I’m excited to tackle the next challenges of education in West Texas. For more than a decade, I have served as a leader in our public schools and can't wait to bring that experience to my new role as Dean of the College of Education at The University of Texas Permian Basin. Being able to work with Dr. Howard and Dr. Muri along with other education leaders in our area is exciting for me as we move West Texas to the forefront of educational practices. Together, with the faculty in the College of Education, we can collaborate on innovative teaching practices, curriculum, and so much more as we work to close the gap on the teacher, counselor, and administrator shortage in our community. I am ready and excited to lead this team and this community as we empower our teachers and leaders and create more quality seats for our students in West Texas,” said newly named College of Education Dean at UTPB, Dr. Jennifer Seybert.
With experience ranging from teaching in our public schools to teaching at the post-secondary level to administrative roles like Principal, Instructional Services Director and Director of Mathematics, Seybert has developed a strong leadership style and a commitment to education excellence.
“Dr. Seybert’s appointment to Dean of the College of Education is particularly significant given her strong ties to our region and her decades of classroom and educational leadership experience, which began right here at UTPB as an undergraduate and graduate student,” said Dr. Raj Dakshinamurthy, UTPB’s Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Dr. Seybert embodies the excellence and dedication we aim to inspire in our students. We are confident that Dr. Seybert will bring innovative ideas and strategic initiatives to our College of Education.”
Please join us in welcoming Dr. Seybert to UTPB, Falcons Up!
Alexa Dunson
University of Texas Permian Basin
+1 (432)552-2541
email us here