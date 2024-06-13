TRIPLE THREAT: Art, Music, and Food Collide at Sugar Apple

(SKMF Committee)-Patrons of the St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF) will experience a trilogy of events on Saturday, 29 June 2024, for the first time. This TRIPLE THREAT commences at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., just in time to get ready for the final night of this LIVE musical extravaganza.

Sugar Apple Market Place, Food Fair, and Festival Junction will form a cultural melting pot for locals, residents, and visitors. The Sugar Apple Market Place brings local products and services crafted by Kittitians and Nevisians from different backgrounds to life. Clothing, beauty products, household items, telecommunications, health checks, and various business opportunities will be available to the public. From the Ordinary to the Extraordinary……Market Place Will Have It All!

There is no Festival without food, and Sugar Apple will not disappoint. The Food Fair is designed to satisfy the cravings of patrons longing for some local specialities and delicacies, including Goat Water, Cook-Up, Souse, Black Pudding, Fish, Johnny Cake, and much more. Cakes, tarts, Fudge, Tamarind Balls, Sugar Cake, and Popcorn are also on the menu for those with a sweet tooth. A variety of local drinks will also be offered.

Festival Junction, the local arm of the SKMF promotions team, will facilitate LIVE music, giveaways, and information throughout the day. These three activities culminate into a TRIPLE THREAT of activities where MUSIC meets ART. The location for these festivities is Sugar Apple in Fortlands and this presents some nostalgia as the St Kitts Music Festival began nearby at the Fort Thomas Hotel grounds.

This year’s Festival will be staged at the historic Warner Park Cricket Stadium from June

27-29. Patrons are asked to log on to the Festival’s website, www.stkittsmusicfestival.com, and view further updates and additional details.