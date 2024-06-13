Piedmont License Office Set to Temporarily Close June 17, 2024

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the temporary closing of the license office in Piedmont, Missouri, located at 217 South Main Street, Piedmont, Mo., 63957. The last day of operations will be Friday, June 14th. The license office will re-open at a new location in Piedmont, Missouri under a new contracted agent at a later date.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Ellington License Office – 355 2 nd Street, Ellington, Ellington, Mo., 63638

Street, Ellington, Ellington, Mo., 63638 Van Buren License Office – 12 Main Street, Van Buren, Mo., 63965

Poplar Bluff License Office – 2201 N Westwood Blvd, Suite 9, Poplar Bluff, Mo., 63901

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

###