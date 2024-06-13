Defense and Aerospace Manufacturer to Add 25 New Jobs in Pasquotank County Expansion

TCOM, a manufacturer of air surveillance systems, will add 25 new jobs in Pasquotank County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will expand its Elizabeth City operation with an investment of $763,000.

“It’s companies like TCOM that reinforce our reputation as the most military-friendly state in country,” said Governor Cooper. “They know that we have an experienced, skilled workforce in Pasquotank County and a strong relationship to the military that makes North Carolina a great place to grow an innovative aerospace company.”

TCOM is a global leader in persistent elevated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems for the defense and aerospace sectors in the United States and foreign governments. Founded in 1971, the company designs, manufactures, and provides full life cycle sustainment for its portfolio of products including tethered aerostats and unmanned aerial systems. TCOM will expand its operational capabilities of the manufacturing, test, and integration campus in Elizabeth City to add training, engineering, and lab space in its 300,000-square-foot plant.

“Expanding our operations in Elizabeth City is part of our growth strategy and continues our investment in Elizabeth City and the surrounding communities we support,” said Ron Bendlin, President & CEO of TCOM. “By adding jobs to the region, we’re not only strengthening our company, but we’re also making a tangible difference in people’s lives. I want to thank Governor Cooper for all of the support his office has provided in helping us make this a reality.”

The new positions include assemblers, engineers, technicians, logistics specialists, mechanics, quality inspectors, and other personnel. While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage is estimated to be $49,894 exceeding the Pasquotank County average of $44,457. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.2 million for the region.

“Advanced manufacturers look to North Carolina for its large, diverse and highly skilled manufacturing workforce to help them grow,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With its proximity to military installations and specialized aerospace training programs in Elizabeth City, specifically at Elizabeth City State University and College of The Albemarle, TCOM will have access to a world-class talent pipeline to support their future success.”

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help TCOM’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are excited to welcome these new jobs and investments to Elizabeth City,” said N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson. “Thank you to the hardworking economic developers and state and local officials that worked with the company to expand its presence here in our community.”

“TCOM is a tremendous asset to the defense industry and a strong workforce development partner for our region,” said N.C. Representative Bill Ward. “We are glad the company chose Pasquotank County for this expansion and grateful for their vote of confidence in us to help them execute its growth strategy.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, College of The Albemarle, Pasquotank County, and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission.

