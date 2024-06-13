Support to Ukraine: European Union mobilises additional assistance through Civil Protection Mechanism

In response to the extensive damage inflicted on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by Russia’s targeted attacks, the European Union has deployed additional resources to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Over 1,000 power generators were offered from rescEU strategic reserves to help mitigate the energy shortages experienced by Ukraine, ensuring that essential services can continue to operate.

Anticipating the harsh winter months ahead, the EU is also mobilising further rescEU stockpiles to provide essential shelter equipment and medical supplies. This package aims to ensure the well-being of the Ukrainian population, with a focus on those displaced from communities close to the frontlines.

In addition, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is coordinating the provision of more than 15,000 solar panels to Ukraine, which will help to diversify Ukraine’s energy sources, reduce dependency on damaged infrastructure, and promote the use of renewable energy.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has already provided millions of emergency items to Ukraine across different sectors including shelter, rescue capacities, medical equipment, basic services and humanitarian demining, among others. To date, more than 148,000 tonnes of multi sector assistance have been delivered to Ukraine by 27 Member States and 6 Participating States through the Mechanism, and over 3,400 Ukrainian patients have been evacuated to 22 recipient countries across Europe. This is the largest and most complex EU Civil Protection Mechanism operation to date.

Find out more

Press release