Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,201 in the last 365 days.

Support to Ukraine: European Union mobilises additional assistance through Civil Protection Mechanism

In response to the extensive damage inflicted on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure by Russia’s targeted attacks, the European Union has deployed additional resources to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Over 1,000 power generators were offered from rescEU strategic reserves to help mitigate the energy shortages experienced by Ukraine, ensuring that essential services can continue to operate. 

Anticipating the harsh winter months ahead, the EU is also mobilising further rescEU stockpiles to provide essential shelter equipment and medical supplies. This package aims to ensure the well-being of the Ukrainian population, with a focus on those displaced from communities close to the frontlines.

In addition, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism is coordinating the provision of more than 15,000 solar panels to Ukraine, which will help to diversify Ukraine’s energy sources, reduce dependency on damaged infrastructure, and promote the use of renewable energy.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has already provided millions of emergency items to Ukraine across different sectors including shelter, rescue capacities, medical equipment, basic services and humanitarian demining, among others. To date, more than 148,000 tonnes of multi sector assistance have been delivered to Ukraine by 27 Member States and 6 Participating States through the Mechanism, and over 3,400 Ukrainian patients have been evacuated to 22 recipient countries across Europe. This is the largest and most complex EU Civil Protection Mechanism operation to date.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Support to Ukraine: European Union mobilises additional assistance through Civil Protection Mechanism

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more