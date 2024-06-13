EU and Armenia hold fifth meeting of Partnership Committee

On 11-12 June, the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee, established under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), met for the fifth time in Yerevan to discuss the implementation of the CEPA and EU-Armenia bilateral cooperation.

The EU and Armenia agreed to step up their efforts to unlock CEPA’s full potential, and to address socio-economic challenges. The EU recognised Armenia’s achievements and continued reform commitment in line with common values.

The Partnership Committee reviewed developments related to the rule of law, justice reform, law enforcement, the fight against corruption, the respect for human rights and civil society engagement. The EU appreciated the progress made, including the conclusion of an international agreement on cooperation with Eurojust and the strengthened migration management capacities to prepare for a possible launch of a visa liberalisation dialogue.

The parties discussed the inclusion of the forcibly displaced Armenian population after Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, and the EU support on housing and employment.

The Partnership Committee also reviewed the progress on issues related to transport, energy, environment, climate action and disaster risk management. The EU and Armenia discussed how to promote interconnections, enhance energy security, and accelerate the energy transition in Armenia, including via the Caucasus Transmission Network project and by supporting Armenia’s participation in regional projects such as the Black Sea Electric cable.

The partners also discussed the regional dynamics, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process and the EU Mission in Armenia, commending its role in the security and stability in the region. The EU welcomed the Crossroads of Peace initiative of Armenia aimed at working towards peace and normalisation in the region.

The parties also referred to the ongoing negotiations for the new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda, which will be financially underpinned by the Resilience and Growth Plan of €270 million for the period 2024-2027. The Plan will step up support to strategic investments, in particular on connectivity infrastructure in transport, digital and energy, and invest in business development to boost jobs and economic growth.

