European Peace Facility: EU to support Moldova’s air defence capabilities

Today, the Council of the European Union adopted an assistance measure of €9 million under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to finance air defence system short-range interceptors for the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova.

The measure complements a €41 million assistance measure adopted on 4 April 2024, which sought to modernise the defence capacities of the Moldovan Armed Forces in the areas of mobility, air surveillance, electronic warfare and logistics. This new action brings EPF support to Moldova up to €137 million to date. 

According to the Council, this support will continue to enable the Moldovan Armed Forces to improve their operational effectiveness, accelerate meeting EU standards and interoperability, and thereby better protect critical civilian infrastructure as well as civilians in crises and emergencies. It will also enhance Moldova’s capacities to participate in EU military CSDP missions and operations.

“The EU is committed to provide all relevant support to Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and to strengthen the country’s resilience, security and stability in the face of destabilising activities by Russia,” a press release by the Council of the EU said.

