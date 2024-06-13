Submit Release
Frontex and EU Advisory Mission enhance Ukrainian border security

On 12 June, the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine and Frontex, in collaboration with Moldovan border guards, organised a workshop to enhance the skills of Ukrainian border guards and customs officers. 

The activities, held at the Palanca border crossing point between Moldova and Ukraine, focused on detecting forged documents, identifying stolen cars, and combating smuggling.

For two days, Frontex and EUAM experts led training sessions, sharing the EU’s best practices. 

This workshop is the first in a series, stemming from the EUAM-Frontex Cooperation Agreement signed in Warsaw on 19 February, 2024.

“Our goal is to align Ukrainian operational procedures at border crossing points with EU standards and best practices,” said Adrian Costache, EUAM Senior IBM Adviser. “As Ukraine aspires to join the EU, the need for enhanced advisory support is critical, and EUAM, in partnership with Frontex, is committed to providing this through the implementation of Integrated Border Management.”

According to EUAM, the initiative also fosters closer cooperation between Ukraine, Moldova, and the European Union in the field of integrated border management and security.

