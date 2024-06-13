Floods in Armenia: EU-funded project in Lori and Tavush regions mobilises emergency aid

The EU-funded ‘LEAD4Lori and Tavush regions’ project in Armenia has mobilised funds for emergency response to the population affected by the recent floods in the region.

Support, which will include provision of fodder, seeds and small agricultural and household equipment, will be provided based on needs identified by the Local Action Groups (LAGs) Tashir plus, Lorva Dzor, Gandzor and Aghstevi Hovit.

“LAGs are the cornerstone of the EU LEADER methodology piloted in the Lori, Tavush and Shirak regions, which aims to promote inclusive and sustainable growth and improve the livelihoods of rural populations by bringing together local authorities, local businesses and civil society organisations,” said a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Armenia.

The EU Local Empowerment of Actors for Development in Lori and Tavush regions Project (EULEAD4Lori and Tavush Regions) is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the UN Food and Agricultural Programme and in close cooperation with the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. The project helps to involve the local population in Lori and Tavush in setting the development agenda, decision-making, and implementation.

Earlier in June, EU Ambassador to Armenia Vassilis Maragos announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism had been activated following a request for support from the Armenian government in the wake of devastating floods.

Find out more

EU Delegation to Armenia Facebook post