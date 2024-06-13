Ukraine: vocational school in Sarny receives modern equipment from the EU

On 11 June, the European Union, in partnership with the German Development Bank KfW and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, handed over nine units of road construction equipment to Higher Vocational School #22 in Sarny, Ukraine.

In addition to the large equipment, the college received four spare parts and three training units to modernise the training of students in the road machine operator profession.

The equipment was procured and delivered as part of the project ‘EU4Skills: Modernisation of Vocational Education and Training Infrastructure in Ukraine’, implemented by the Ukrainian Social Investment Fund.

“The creation of new, modern workshops not only enhances the quality of education and helps in forming competent professionals, but also demonstrates to businesses that vocational education is ready to meet contemporary challenges and is worthy of investment and cooperation,” Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Dmytro Zavhorodniy, said.

The EU4Skills programme also supports the modernisation of education in other vocational training institutions. For example, 96 units of agricultural, road-building and sewing equipment were provided to educational institutions in Poltava, Rivne, Chernovtsy and Mykolayiv regions. Repair and construction work continues in six more educational institutions.

